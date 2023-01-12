Dechra HY Net Revenue Up 5% At CER; Says FY Outlook Remains Positive

(RTTNews) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc. (DPH.L) reported that its group net revenue for the half year period ended on 31 December 2022 increased by about 5% at constant exchange rates or 14% at actual exchange rates.

European Pharmaceuticals net revenue was down 2% at CER in the period, including the International division and revenue from third party manufacturing.

North American Pharmaceuticals net revenue growth was 16% at CER in the period or 35% at actual exchange rates.

The company noted that outlook for the full financial year remains positive and it continues to be confident in achieving current market expectations. As previously announced, the balance of both revenue and profit will be more second half weighted.

Longer term, the company is confident in the historical resilience of the animal healthcare market and the positioning of Dechra within it.

Dechra said it will announce its interim results for the period on 27 February 2023.