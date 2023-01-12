|
12.01.2023 08:56:10
Dechra HY Net Revenue Up 5% At CER; Says FY Outlook Remains Positive
(RTTNews) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc. (DPH.L) reported that its group net revenue for the half year period ended on 31 December 2022 increased by about 5% at constant exchange rates or 14% at actual exchange rates.
European Pharmaceuticals net revenue was down 2% at CER in the period, including the International division and revenue from third party manufacturing.
North American Pharmaceuticals net revenue growth was 16% at CER in the period or 35% at actual exchange rates.
The company noted that outlook for the full financial year remains positive and it continues to be confident in achieving current market expectations. As previously announced, the balance of both revenue and profit will be more second half weighted.
Longer term, the company is confident in the historical resilience of the animal healthcare market and the positioning of Dechra within it.
Dechra said it will announce its interim results for the period on 27 February 2023.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.