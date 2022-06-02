02.06.2022 13:00:00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET in New York, NY
  • JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on June 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET in New York, NY

A live webcast of both events will be available on the "Events and Presentations” page in the "Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/events-presentations. A replay of both webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera’s switch control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

