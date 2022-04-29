Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-funded Warrants and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 7,501,239 shares of its common stock, and to certain investors in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase 9,748,761 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.01 per share. The shares of common stock sold include 2,250,000 shares pursuant to the option granted by Deciphera to the underwriters, which option was exercised in full. The public offering price of each share of common stock was $10.00 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant was $9.99 per pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds to Deciphera from this offering were approximately $172.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Deciphera intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue to fund the development of vimseltinib including in its pivotal Phase 3 MOTION study of vimseltinib in tenosynovial giant cell tumor patients currently underway, additional clinical trials as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material and pre-commercial and medical affairs capabilities related to vimseltinib; to fund the development of DCC-3116 including multiple Phase 1b combination studies and potential Phase 2 expansion combination cohorts in multiple tumor types as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material; to fund the research and development of Deciphera’s pan-RAF program and other new research activities for potential drug candidates from its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform; and the remainder for working capital purposes, including general operating expenses.

J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Deciphera pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-236389) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 10, 2022. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera’s switch control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated use of proceeds from the proposed offering. The words "may,” "will,” "could,” "would,” "should,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "project,” "potential,” "continue,” "target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include fluctuations in Deciphera’s stock price, changes in market conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Deciphera, the Deciphera logo, QINLOCK, and the QINLOCK logo are registered trademarks of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

