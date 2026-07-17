Comet Aktie
WKN DE: A2DNSP / ISIN: CH0360826991
|
17.07.2026 06:30:14
Decision of the Court of Appeals in the lawsuit against XP Power
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Comet Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Legal Matter
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco (CA) has issued a decision in Comet Technologies USA, Inc., et al. v. XP Power, LLC, whereby XP Power appealed the jury's finding that it misappropriated Comet's trade secrets to develop its next generation of RF power products. The decision relates to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California trade secret lawsuit, in which the jury ruled in favor of Comet in 2022 granting a preliminary injunction prohibiting XP Power from developing, marketing, or selling products based on Comet's unlawfully misappropriated trade secrets and awarding damages.
Comet
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Comet Holding AG
|Herrengasse 10
|3175 Flamatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 31 744 90 00
|E-mail:
|info@comet.tech
|Internet:
|www.comet.tech
|ISIN:
|CH0360826991
|Valor:
|36082699
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2367278
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2367278 17.07.2026 CET/CEST
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