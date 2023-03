Decision on bringing forward UK pension age rise to 68 delayed until after election

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Decision affecting millions born in early 1970s unlikely to come before general election next autumnPolitics live - latest updatesA decision on whether to bring forward the date when the state pension age rises to 68 has been postponed until after the next general election, the government has announced.Responding to a review of the UK retirement system’s funding, the work and pensions secretary, Mel Stride, told MPs on Thursday that now was not the time to make the change. Continue reading...