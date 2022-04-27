27.04.2022 19:36:00

DecisionPoint Systems to Present at Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: DPSI) today announced that Steve Smith, chief executive officer will be presenting at the Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference on May 2, 2022. 

(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.)

Presentation Date:May 2, 2022 

Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m. ET 

Webcast Information: https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/ 

About DecisionPoint Systems 

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. DecisionPoint is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com

Investor Relations and Media Contacts: 

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA  
Senior Managing Director  
Hayden IR  
(346) 396-8696  
brian@haydenir.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-systems-to-present-at-taglich-brothers-18th-annual-investment-conference-301534532.html

SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

