|
27.04.2022 19:36:00
DecisionPoint Systems to Present at Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: DPSI) today announced that Steve Smith, chief executive officer will be presenting at the Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference on May 2, 2022.
Presentation Date:May 2, 2022
Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
Webcast Information: https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/About DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. DecisionPoint is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-systems-to-present-at-taglich-brothers-18th-annual-investment-conference-301534532.html
SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DecisionPoint Systems Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.