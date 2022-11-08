|
DecisionPoint Systems to Present at The Sidoti November Virtual MicroCap Conference
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced Steve Smith, CEO, will be presenting at The Sidoti Virtual MicroCapConference.
Presentation Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ecsH49CbQBy6lpjVDsv3vg
1:1 Meetings: Wednesday and Thursday, November 9 and 10, 2022
Please sign up for one-on-ones through the conference portal conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.comAbout DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
Brian@haydenir.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-systems-to-present-at-the-sidoti-november-virtual-microcap-conference-301671594.html
SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
