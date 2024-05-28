28.05.2024 14:00:00

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shareholders

The annual shareholders meeting (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting) of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) took place on Tuesday, 28th of May, 2024 starting at 11.01  at the premises of the Company at Sõjakooli 11 in Tallinn, Estonia.

As per the registration list of the meeting 6 shareholders were represented at the meeting, who represented in total 36 274 040 votes, which form 63,99% of all votes attached to the shares.

The agenda and decisions adopted at the Meeting were as follows:

1.         Election of the Chairman and Secretary of the annual general meeting of shareholders

Decision adopted was as follows:

Elect Ilona Nurmela as the Chairman of the annual general meeting of the shareholders. Elect Helena Purga as the Secretary of the meeting.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

2.         Approval of the audited annual report of the Company for the financial year of 2023

Decision adopted was as follows:

Approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2023.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

3.         Resolution of covering the loss

Decision adopted was as follows:

To cover the net loss for the financial year which ended 31 December 2023 in the amount of 900 000 Euros with retained earnings of previous periods.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decisions.

The minutes of the meeting will be published on the website of AS Pro Kapital Grupp www.prokapital.com no later than 29.05.2024.


 

        

Edoardo Axel Preatoni
Member of the Management Board
Tel +372 6144 920
Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee


