Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company), was held on 28 April 2023.

The Company's President, members of the Board, Supervisory Board and employees of the Company, who can provide information related to the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders, participated in the Company's general meeting of shareholders.

All proposed candidates to members of the Supervisory Board also participated in the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions:

1. To assent to the Company's Remuneration Report, which is presented as a part of the Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2022.

2. To approve the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022.

3. To approve the appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2022 according to the draft appropriation of profit presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (attached) and to allocate EUR 6 570 thousand to dividends (what makes EUR 0.05 per share).

4. To approve the updated Remuneration policy of the Company.

5. To elect to the Supervisory Board of the Company for the period of 4 (four) years the following persons: Daiva Duksiene, Ignas Degutis, Arunas Pangonis, Vilius Oškeliunas and Marius Stankevicius.

Daiva Duksiene, Ignas Degutis and Vilius Oškeliunas are considered independent members of the Supervisory Board. Information on the elected members to the Supervisory Board is provided in the Company’s notice of 6 ?pril 2023 .

6. To amend clauses 5.1 and 9.1 of the Articles of Association of the Company and to read them as follows:

"5.1. The Company shall acquire civil rights, assume civil duties and implement them through its bodies. The bodies of the Company are as follows:

5.1.1. General Meeting of Shareholders;

5.1.2. Collegial supervisory body - the Supervisory board;

5.1.3. Collegial management body - the Board;

5.1.4. Single-person management body - the Manager of the Company.”

"9.1. The Manager of the Company – the Director General – shall be the single-person management body of the Company. The Manager of the Company shall organise and carry out the Company’s economic commercial activity. The Manager of the Company shall implement his/her activities in line with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, other legislation, the Articles of Association, decisions of the General meeting of shareholders, the Supervisory board and the Board.”

With regard to the amendments of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, that came into force after registration of the latest version of the Articles of Association of the Company, to supplement the Articles of Association of the Company with clauses 7.6.4., 8.4.6., 9.6.3., 9.6.4. and 9.6.15., respectively changing the numbering of other clauses of the Company's Articles of Association as well as make other editorial changes.

With regard to the decisions above, to amend the Articles of Association of the Company in accordance with the attached project and approve its new wording. To authorise the Manager of the Company (with the right to reauthorise) to sign the new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801

Attachments