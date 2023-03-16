Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 16 March 2023

On 16 March 2023, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’ or ‘Telia Lietuva’) shareholders was held.

The Extraordinary General Meeting has decided:

1. Taking into consideration that Douglas Gordon Lubbe, a member and the Chair of the Board, has resigned from the Board of the Company as of 14 October 2022, and Dovile Grigiene, an independent member of the Board, has resigned from the Board on 15 December 2022, to elect to the Board of the Company for the current term of the Board:

- Dan Olov Strömberg (proposed by Telia Company AB, a shareholder holding 88.15 per cent of the Company’s shares and votes),

- Leda Iržikeviciene (as an independent member of the Board proposed by Telia Company AB, a shareholder holding 88.15 per cent of the Company’s shares and votes).

Dan Olov Strömberg (born in 1958) is Senior Vice President & Head of cluster Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark (LED) at Telia Company AB (Sweden) and Chair of the Supervisory Council of Telia Eesti AS (Estonia). From 4 July 2018 till 28 February 2023 he was CEO of Telia Lietuva. He has studied Marketing and Finance at IHM/Stockholm University in Sweden. Has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Leda Iržikeviciene (born in 1973) is Head of OP Corporate Bank (Finland) branch in Lithuania. Also, she is member of the Board of Association "Lydere" (Lithuania). Leda has Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Business Administration from Vilnius University and completed International Executive Master of Business Administration programme at Baltic Management Institute (Lithuania). Has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Both elected new members of the Board are regarded as non-executive members of the Board, and Leda Iržikeviciene is regarded as independent member of the Board.

2. To authorize the CEO of the Company to conclude the agreement with UAB Deloitte Lietuva for audit services, establishing the payment for services as agreed between the parties but in any case, not more than 161,000 (one hundred sixty-one thousand) euro (VAT excluded) for the audit of the Company’s financial statements and the assessment of the annual report for the year 2022.

3. To authorise the CEO of the Company to implement all adopted decisions, sign all the related documents and conclude all the transactions required for the implementation of the aforementioned decisions. The CEO of the Company shall be entitled to authorise any other person to perform the aforementioned actions and to sign the aforementioned documents.



ENCL.:



- Curriculum Vitae (CV) of elected members of the Board.



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

Attachments