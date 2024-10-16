|
16.10.2024 17:17:09
Decisions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS 16.10.2024
The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS was held on 16 October 2024 in in the Radisson Collection Hotel Conference Center (2nd floor, Tallinn, Rävala 3).
A total of 133 shareholders attended the meeting representing 8 332 014 votes. This means 77,01% of the total votes were represented. Of the participants, 17 shareholders representing 1 394 885 votes, i.e., 12,89% of all votes attached to the shares, cast their votes electronically before the meeting in accordance with the electronic voting procedure announced in the invitation to the meeting. The meeting therefore had a quorum.
The decisions of the extraordinary general meeting were as follows:
Increase of share capital and listing of new shares on the Main List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
With 8 323 537, i.e. 99,9% votes in favour, the shareholders decided in accordance with the law and the fund's articles of association, to give the mandate on a decision to increase of the share capital of the fund within the following 6-month period in the competence of the superviosry board of the fund, considering that the total volume of the additional capital to be raised will not exceed 30,000,000 euros and the existing shareholders shall retain the pre-emptive right to subscribe for the new shares, and submit application for listing and admission to trading of all newly issued shares of the fund in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. To authorise the supervisory board and the management board of the fund to carry out all activities and conclude all agreements necessary for this purpose.
The minutes of the general meeting shall be made available on the fund's website (https://eref.ee/investorile/uldkoosolekud/) not later than 7 days after the meeting.
Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee
