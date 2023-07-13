|
13.07.2023 10:18:21
Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS
NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS (reg nr11421437, address Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044) Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders was held on Thursday, 13th of July 2023 in Nordic Fibreboard AS office, at Rääma 31, Pärnu.
The general meeting started at 10.00 and ended at 10:05
At the meeting 2,592,775 votes were present which represent 57,63% of share capital, meaning the Extraordinary General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions.
Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting:
1. Changes in the Supervisory Board
1) to recall Trond B. Brekke from the position of Supervisory Board member of Nordic Fibreboard AS;
2) to elect Aigar Kallas to the position of Supervisory Board member with the term of five (5) years as of the adoption of this resolution.
The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 2,592,775 , wich is 100,00% of registered votes.
The minutes of the shareholders' meeting are only available in Estonian https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/et/investor/erakorraline-kooseolek
Torfinn Losvik
CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88
E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Skanomehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Skanomehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Skano
|1,19
|-0,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBeginn der Bilanzsaison: ATX steigt -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street vorbörslich oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende überwiegend stärker
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagen sich vor dem Wochenende aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselt am Freitag häufiger das Vorzeichen, tendiert insgesamt aber seitwärts. Die Wall Street wird vorbörslich fester gesehen. Die asiatischen Börsen standen am Freitag vorwiegend im Plus.