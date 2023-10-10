|
10.10.2023 15:53:02
Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS
NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS (reg nr11421437, address Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044) Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders was held on Tuesday, 10th of October 2023 in Nordic Fibreboard AS office, at Rääma 31, Pärnu.
The general meeting started at 10.00 and ended at 10:10
At the meeting 2,592,775 votes were present which represent 57,63% of share capital, meaning the Extraordinary General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions.
Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting:
1. Changes in the Supervisory Board
1) to re-elect Joakim Johan Helenius as a Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board for five (5) years from the adoption of the decision.
Rando Tomingas, the current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will continue as a Member of the Supervisory Board.
The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 2,592,775 , wich is 100,00% of registered votes.
The minutes of the shareholders' meeting are only available in Estonian https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/et/investor/erakorraline-kooseolek
Enel Äkke
Head of Administration
Phone: + 372 55 52 5550
E-mail: group@nordicfibreboard.com
