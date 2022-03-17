CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 17 MARCH 2022 AT 1:45 PM (EET)

Decisions taken at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2022

Cargotec Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held today 17 March 2022 in Helsinki, Finland.

The Annual General Meeting approved a distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.07 for each of class A shares and a dividend of EUR 1.08 for each outstanding class B shares. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders who on the record date of dividend distribution, 21 March 2022, are registered as shareholders in the company's shareholder register. The dividend payment day is 28 March 2022.

The meeting adopted the financial statements and consolidated financial statements and approved the remuneration report. The meeting granted discharge from liability to the CEO and the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2021.

The number of the Board members was confirmed at eight. The current Board members Jaakko Eskola, Ilkka Herlin, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama, Johanna Lamminen, Casimir Lindholm, Kaisa Olkkonen, Teuvo Salminen and Heikki Soljama were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

The yearly remuneration of the Board of Directors was confirmed as follows: EUR 95,000 will be paid to the Chairman of the Board, EUR 70,000 to the Vice Chairman, EUR 70,000 to the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee and EUR 55,000 to the other Board members. In addition, members are to be paid EUR 1,000 for attendance at board and committee meetings. The yearly remuneration will be paid quarterly in cash.

The Annual General Meeting elected the accounting firm Ernst & Young Oy as the company’s auditor. The fees to the auditors were decided to be paid according to their invoice reviewed by the company.

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of Cargotec's shares with non-restricted equity. Altogether no more than 6,400,000 shares in the company may be purchased and/or accepted as pledge, of which no more than 952,000 are class A shares and 5,448,000 are class B shares. This authorisation shall remain in effect for a period of 18 months from the resolution by the general meeting and it will supersede the previous one.

