Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 4 August 2021 at 20:00 hrs

HELSINKI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its organising meeting held after the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 2 August 2021 Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided to elect Mr Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman as a deputy chairman of the Board of Directors and as a chairman of the Board of Directors' Audit and Governance Committee. Furthermore, the Board of Directors decided to elect Ms Ljudmila Popova as a member of the Board of Directors' Audit and Governance Committee and Mr Per-Anders Ovin as a member of the Board of Directors' Nomination and Remuneration Committee.



After the Committee membership elections the compositions of Board of Directors' Committees are as follows:



Audit and Governance Committee

Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman (Chairman),

Yehuda (Judah) Angster,

Arnold de Haan,

Per-Anders Ovin, and

Ljudmila Popova



Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Chaim Katzman (Chairman),

Yehuda (Judah) Angster

Arnold de Haan

Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman and

Per-Anders Ovin



Strategy and Investment Committee

David Lukes (Chairman),

Zvi Gordon,

Arnold de Haan and

Ofer Stark



CITYCON OYJ



Further information:

Laura Jauhiainen

VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com



