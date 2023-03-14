Decisions taken by Evli Plc's Annual General Meeting and organizational meeting of Board of Directors on March 14, 2023

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 14, 2023 AT 1:30 PM EET/EEST



Evli Plc's Annual General Meeting on March 14, 2023 approved the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO from liability for the financial year 2022.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal to pay a dividend for the financial year 2022 for the amount of EUR 0.80 per share, in addition to which EUR 0.35 per share will be distributed from the reserve for invested unrestricted equity. The dividend and the distribution from the reserve for invested unrestricted equity will be paid to shareholders who are entered in the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date on March 16, 2023. The distribution will be paid on March 23, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report 2022 of the Company’s governing bodies.

Board of Directors and Auditor

The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors will consist of six (6) members. The present members of the Board of Directors Henrik Andersin, Fredrik Hacklin, Sari Helander, Robert Ingman and Antti Kuljukka were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and Christina Dahlblom was elected as a new member.

It was decided that the following remuneration shall be paid to the members of the Board of Directors: EUR 5,000.00 per month to the Members of the Board, EUR 6,000.00 per month to the Chairmen of the Board Committees and EUR 7,500.00 per month to the Chairman of the Board.

The auditing firm Ernst & Young Oy (EY) was elected as the company's auditor and Miikka Hietala, Authorized Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor. The auditor shall be paid remuneration according to a reasonable invoice approved by the company.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of the company's own shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of the company's own series A and series B shares in one or more tranches as follows:

The total number of own series A shares to be acquired may be a maximum of 1,448,515 shares, and the total number of own series B shares to be acquired may be a maximum of 1,179,015 shares. The proposed number of shares represents approximately 10 percent of all the shares of the company on the date of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Based on the authorization, the company's own shares may only be acquired with unrestricted equity.

The Board of Directors will decide how the company's own shares will be acquired. Financial instruments such as derivatives may be used in the purchasing. The company's own shares may be acquired in other proportion than the shareholders' proportional shareholdings (private purchase). Shares may be acquired through public trading at the prevailing market price formed for the series B shares in public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy on the date of acquisition.

The authorization will replace earlier unused authorizations to acquire the company's own shares. The authorization will be in force until the next Annual General Meeting but no later than until June 30, 2024.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares pursuant to Chapter 10, section 1, of the Companies Act in one or more tranches, for a fee or free of charge.

Based on the authorization, the number of shares issued or transferred, including shares received based on special rights, may total a maximum of 2,627,530 series B shares. The proposed number of shares represents approximately 10 percent of all the shares of the company on the date of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. Of the above-mentioned total number, however, a maximum of 262,753 shares may be used as part of the company's share-based incentive schemes, representing approximately one (1) percent of all the shares of the company on the date of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The authorization will entitle the Board of Directors to decide on all the terms and conditions related to the issuing of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights. The Board of Directors may decide to issue either new shares or any own shares in the possession of the company.

The authorization will replace earlier unused authorizations concerning the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorization is proposed to be in force until the end of the next Annual General Meeting but no longer than until June 30, 2024.

Amendment of the Articles of Association with regard to the arrangements for the General Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting decided to add to the Articles of Association the possibility to alternatively attend the General Meeting remotely during the meeting (hybrid meeting) or without a physical meeting place (remote meeting). The amendment was made to Article 10 (Notice Convening the General Meeting of Shareholders) of the Articles of Association.

New article in the Articles of Association:

"Article 10 § Notice Convening the General Meeting of Shareholders

A notice convening the general meeting of shareholders shall be published on the company’s website and as a stock exchange release no earlier than three (3) months before and no later than three (3) weeks prior to the meeting. The notice shall, however, be announced at least nine (9) days before the record date of the general meeting of shareholders. The board of directors may at their discretion decide to publish notice of the general meeting of shareholders in one or several newspapers.

The Board of Directors may decide that a shareholder may also participate in the General Meeting by exercising his/her right to vote by means of a telecommunication link and technical aid before or during the meeting (hybrid meeting). The Board of Directors may also decide that the general meeting is to be held without a meeting venue so that shareholders exercise their decision-making power fully and in a timely manner during the meeting by means of telecommunication and technical aids (remote meeting).”

The minutes of the meeting will be available on www.evli.com/agm2023 as of March 28, 2023 at the latest.

Decisions by the organizational meeting of the Board of Directors

The organizational meeting of the Board of Directors elected from among its members Henrik Andersin as its Chairman and Antti Kuljukka as its Vice Chairman. Sari Helander was elected Chairman and Robert Ingman and Antti Kuljukka as members of the Audit and Risk Committee. Fredrik Hacklin was elected as Chairman and Henrik Andersin and Christina Dahlblom as members of the Compensation Committee.

Christina Dahlblom, Fredrik Hacklin, Sari Helander and Antti Kuljukka are independent of both the company and significant shareholders.

EVLI PLC

Additional information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com





