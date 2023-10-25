Deck the Paws! Beggin’ Dog Treats to Launch Exclusive BEGGIN’ Pawliday Cheer Kit for all Bacon-Fanatics

This holiday season is about to get a little more festive with the upcoming release of the new BEGGIN' Pawliday Cheer Kit loaded with bold, bacon-themed gifts for dog lovers.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Beggin' is gearing up to deliver a sizzling surprise that's a must-have for dog lover's holiday wish lists this year. The dog treat brand that dogs go bonkers for is launching a BEGGIN' Pawliday Cheer Kit – equipped with everything you and your dog need to make the holidays merry, bright, and delicious. Beginning today, dog owners can snag this limited-edition kit, while supplies last, by pre-ordering at www.shopbeggin.com. The kits will ship in December – just in time for the holidays.

The BEGGIN' Pawliday Cheer Kit features holiday themed items that bacon enthusiasts won't want to pass up, including a Beggin' holiday sweater for humans and a matching bandana for your pup so you can be twinning all season long. What pairs well with festive gear? BACON!

"We're excited to bring more meaty goodness to your dog's holiday celebrations this year with the ultimate gift to make his wildest, bacon loving dreams come true," said Tim Brunt, Senior Brand Manager at Purina. As if mouthwatering treats made with real bacon wasn't enough, the new Beggin' Hamlet Talking Plaque in this year's BEGGIN' Pawliday Cheer Kit lets you and your dog audibly cheer for BEGGIN' all season long with the push of a button.

BEGGIN' Pawliday Cheer Kit

The BEGGIN' Pawliday Cheer Kit is available for pre-sale exclusively on www.shopbeggin.com for $49.99, while supplies last. Get ready to dive into the bacon-y fun that awaits you inside the kit, including:

Beggin' Hamlet Talking Plaque: With the push of a button, this ornament-sized plaque of Hamlet – Beggin's lovable mascot – will help you and your dog proclaim IT'S BEGGIN' with holiday cheer for all to hear.

Beggin' Holiday Sweater with Matching Dog Bandana: We've got you covered for any festive party in, or out this year. You and your dog will be twinning and picture ready with an exclusive Beggin' holiday sweater for you, and a matching bandana for your dog.

Beggin' Stocking: Deck the howls this year with the official Beggin' holiday stocking. Load it up with your pup's favorite meaty flavored Beggin' strips as an extra surprise.

Beggin' Wrapping Paper: Everything's better when it's wrapped in bacon – especially gifts! Beggin' makes it easy to spread the holiday cheer for everyone on your gift list with its new custom Beggin' wrapping design.

To find more information about Beggin' treats visit, www.Purina.com/Beggin

