Decker founder Bert Decker becomes Chairman Emeritus, Ben and Kelly Decker to become Co-CEO's

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decker Communications , is a premier coaching, consulting, and training firm that helps executives and rising stars reach their full potential. The company announced today that founder Bert Decker will step down as Chairman and become Chairman Emeritus. Ben Decker, the company's CEO, will succeed him as Chairman and become Co-CEO with the company's President, Kelly Decker.

A true visionary, Bert launched Decker Communications in 1979 to transform people's lives - and that mission remains the same today. Bert's passion for communications evolved from his early career as a successful filmmaker. After turning the camera on himself, he became keenly aware of the power of video feedback and the need for communications coaching. Video feedback is a core component of Decker's coaching methodology today.

Bert is a nationally recognized communications expert, appearing on the NBC TODAY Show, a commentator on Presidential Debates, and featured on ABC's 20/20 and dozens of other print and broadcast media. In addition to speaking and writing, he is the founder of seven companies and organizations and Chairman of the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army.

For over 40 years, Decker has worked with thousands of leaders in Fortune 500 companies getting significant and impactful results by helping them be confident, influential communicators that inspire others to action.

Decker Communications' expertise and thought leadership span generations of excellence. "Ben and Kelly mobilized an outstanding leadership team to lead the way in growth and results for well over a decade since joining Decker in 2005." Said Bert Decker, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, "It is my very great privilege and honor to have worked alongside them and to have seen the new thinking and new programs they have brought to Decker Communications."

Ben has served as CEO of Decker since 2005. Being steeped in the Decker Method his entire life, he drives the company's vision and spearheads Decker's strategic efforts. Through his executive coaching practice, he has expanded Decker's client relationships with the senior executive level and c-suite of many leading Fortune 500 companies.

Kelly has served as President of Decker since 2005. Kelly leads program innovation, working closely with clients to customize programs to solve their communications challenges, as well as growing and scaling the elite quality of communications training and messaging programs.

Under Ben and Kelly's leadership, Decker has accelerated and enhanced its Digital Platform. Now offering an array of virtual programs and coaching services that provide client companies a unique, scalable method of training and empowering their workforce with invaluable communication skills. They also have expanded Decker's Consulting Services, a division of the most skilled team members who provide executives with high-touch coaching and communications strategies. These innovations increase the value to client's employees and leaders with the critical skills needed for remote and hybrid workplaces. In addition, Ben and Kelly were instrumental in shepherding Decker through the pandemic, quickly adapting service offerings, operational processes, and program delivery mechanisms. These and other leadership actions have resulted in Decker's strongest financial performance to date.

Ben and Kelly look forward to continuing the proud legacy of Decker Communications and its transformational methodology built on the foundation of Bert's pioneering work in the industry.

About Decker Communications:

Decker Communications is a communications training, coaching, and consulting firm that empowers leaders to connect, influence, and inspire. For more than 42 years, Decker has transformed the way that leaders communicate to positively impact their teams, firms, industries, and communities. The power of the programs is rooted in The Decker Method, a framework that focuses on the experience you create – both what you say and how you say it.

