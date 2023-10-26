26.10.2023 22:27:25

Deckers Outdoor Corp Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $178.5 million, or $6.82 per share. This compares with $101.5 million, or $3.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $1.09 billion from $875.6 million last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $178.5 Mln. vs. $101.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.82 vs. $3.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.43 -Revenue (Q2): $1.09 Bln vs. $875.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.90 to $23.25 Full year revenue guidance: about $4.025 bln

