Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 22:21:46

Deckers Outdoor Corp Reports Decline In Q1 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $44.85 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $48.12 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $614.46 million from $604.68 million last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $44.85 Mln. vs. $48.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.25 -Revenue (Q1): $614.46 Mln vs. $604.68 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.50 - $18.35 Full year revenue guidance: $3.45 - $3.50 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deckers Outdoor Corp.mehr Nachrichten