20.05.2022 16:41:19

Deckers Rallies On Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) are rising more than 17% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Deckers designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities.

Net income in the fourth quarter increased more than 100% to $68.82 million or $2.51 per share from $33.46 million or $1.18 per share a year ago, significantly higher than the consensus estimate of analysts poled by Thomson Reuters of $1.32 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased 31.2% to $736.01 million from $561.19 million last year.

For the full year, net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.50 billion. Earnings per share is expected between $17.40 and $18.25.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $18.34 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion for the year.

DECK is at $266.39 currently. It has traded in the range of $212.93-$451.49 in the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deckers Outdoor Corp.mehr Nachrichten