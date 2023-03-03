+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of voting rights 

 
02/28/20232,570,536,136Theoretical number of voting rights1:2,792,622,176
    


1 Our theoretical number of voting rights includes all the voting rights, including the double voting rights

