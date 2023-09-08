|
08.09.2023 18:00:00
Declaration of number of voting rights
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).
|Date
|Number of shares1
|Total number of voting rights
|
|08/31/2023
|257,053,613
|Theoretical number of voting rights2:
|284,532,627
1 Following the reverse share split completed by the company on 31 August 2023, the number of shares making up the share capital of Air France-KLM was divided by 10, 10 old shares having been exchanged for one new share.
2 The theoretical voting rights include all voting rights, including double voting rights.
Attachment
