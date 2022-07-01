|
01.07.2022 15:34:56
DeClout secures 46.95% acceptances in Procurri offer, ups stake to 97.34% at close
TECHNOLOGY incubator DeClout has received valid acceptances amounting to 138.8 million shares, representing 46.95 per cent of the total number of shares in Procurri Corporation, at the close of its mandatory cash offer for the IT solutions provider.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
