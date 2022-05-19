Decorated U.S. Army Veteran Surprised with a New Mortgage-Free Centex Home in Arizona Through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program

In an emotional surprise reveal event, United States Army Sergeant William McCoy learned that he will be the recipient of a brand-new mortgage-free Centex home, awarded through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program. Welcomed by more than 75 PulteGroup employees, first responders and local veteran organizations, the McCoy family broke ground on their future home in Maricopa’s Santa Rosa Crossing community.

"We are thrilled to make the dream of homeownership a reality for Sergeant McCoy, his wife Linda and their son Solomon, and welcome them to the PulteGroup family,” said Rebecca Lundberg, President of PulteGroup’s Arizona Division. "There is no better way to demonstrate our support and appreciation for our nation’s heroes than by doing what we do best: building homes.”

Built specifically for the McCoy family, the new construction single-family home will be 1,915 square feet, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home will be ready for the family to move in during the fall of this year.

This will be the third home dedicated in Arizona through the Built to Honor program. PulteGroup has awarded the home in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes®, a national non-profit organization devoted to bringing renewed hope and service to injured veterans.

U.S. Army Sergeant William McCoy

U.S. Army Sergeant William McCoy joined the Army Infantry out of Inglewood, CA in 1999 and served his country for over 9 years, including two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan, before retiring in 2009. During his service, Sergeant McCoy endured the impact of an infantryman’s life, experiencing wear and tear from heavy equipment, exercises and trainings for deployments, taking part in airborne jumps, and serving in active duty, where he witnessed the casualties of war. Today, McCoy suffers from a back injury, knee injuries, a traumatic brain injury (TBI), hearing loss, tinnitus and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

For his service to his country, Sergeant McCoy received numerous awards and recognitions including the Army Commendation Medal with V Device (2nd Award), the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medal, to name a few.

About Built to Honor®

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated more than 70 homes across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

