Decorté Celebrates 50th Anniversary Worldwide And Welcomes Internationally-acclaimed Actor, Director And Producer, Brie Larson As The New Global Muse

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decorté, one of Japan's most beloved beauty brands, celebrates its 50th Anniversary globally with a year-long campaign and message, Embrace Your True Beauty. The brand also announces that it has signed Academy-Award winning actor, Brie Larson, as its new Global Muse. Brie is acclaimed for her work as an actor, producer and director in film and television, and she epitomizes the values of Decorté. The brand will also be launching other initiatives to celebrate fifty years including a virtual global online experience as well as a partnership with French luxury house, Baccarat. In addition, Decorté is introducing a curated collection of four modern fragrances that is inspired by the beauty of the kimono and the spirit of the woman who wears it.

Decorté embodies the best of Japanese beauty or J-Beauty as it is known by many consumers, balancing art and science as well as tradition and innovation. The brand is a pioneer in cutting edge research and science, and it has partnered with world-renowned universities and acclaimed scientists for decades to deliver breakthrough formulas. The name stands for the craftsmanship that has sought unique beauty without compromises, passing on real elegance, or kihin. DECORTÉ is a brand that embodies the idea of true beauty, rich in intelligence and dignity, a beauty to be proud of for all time.

Decorté was founded in 1970 by Kozaburo Kobayashi, a visionary who created exceptional beauty products even during the shortages of the post-war period. "Decorté was born under my grandfather based on a philosophy of making cosmetic products that give people hope and inspire them to dream," says Kazutoshi Kobayashi, President and CEO, KOSÉ Corporation. "We are proud of our history, and we are excited to celebrate Decorté's 50th Anniversary with our employees, customers and partners worldwide; and to continue with this celebration throughout the next year. We would like to welcome Brie Larson to our family; as she truly embodies the values of the brand with her intelligence, dignity, and beauty with honor. We look forward to Decorté's next fifty years, and to bringing consumers all over the world the best of Japanese beauty."

"I am honored to be a part of the KOSÉ family and be named Decorté's Brand Muse," says Brie Larson. "I love the confidence that the brand inspires in women globally as well as its holistic approach to beauty. I appreciate how much research, science, craftsmanship and passion go into the making of each product. The brand holds themselves to the highest standards of quality and experience."

Brie Larson is an internationally acclaimed actor for playing strong female roles including the character of Carol Danvers in the Captain Marvel franchise; the first female-led superhero film at Marvel that broke box office records. She won an Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, Critics Choice and NBR Award for her performance in Room in 2016. In 2020, she won an Emmy award for co-producing The Messy Truth VR Experience as the Outstanding Original Interactive Program. Her directorial debut, Unicorn Store, premiered at 2017's Toronto Film Festival and subsequently on Netflix. She was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2019. Brie launched a popular YouTube channel during this summer to connect with her fans and express herself personally. She is a vocal advocate of equity and inclusion in Hollywood and beyond.

Decorté is also collaborating with French luxury house, Baccarat, to create a bespoke limited-edition collectible designed by renowned Dutch interior designer and Decorté Art Director Marcel Wanders that debuts in June 2021. Both brands have a rich heritage in craftsmanship starting with Baccarat in 1764. Each limited-edition moisturiser will have its own serial number and be paired with a Baccarat crystal stand and resin spatula. Innovative design, form, materials, and functionality have always been paramount to Decorté, and this partnership is the ultimate expression of innovation and heritage.

The brand's innovative digital initiative, Decorté Beauty Journey, takes consumers on a virtual voyage around the world to discover beautiful destinations while learning more about the brand through locations such as Tokyo, Paris, Yakushima Island and Shanghai. The site is accessible via smartphone and the content will be updated throughout the year-long 50th Anniversary celebration.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, a special logo has been created which marries the anniversary date and DECORTÉ name. In addition to appearing on the holiday sets of the limited-edition DECORTÉ Moisture Liposome and DECORTÉ Makeup Collection 2020, released on November 1, 2020, and the limited-edition Marcel Wanders Collection DECORTÉ Face Powder, which will be released on December 1, 2020

For more information please go to brand website:

www.decortecosmetics.co.uk

Media Contact:

erica@chalkpr.co.uk, 02076225560

ABOUT KOSÉ CORPORATION

KOSÉ Corporation was founded in Japan in 1946 by Kozaburo Kobayashi with a vision and passion to provide people during the post-war period with hope and dreams. KOSÉ continues the legacy of its founder with a commitment to consumers around the world of creating quality skincare, makeup, fragrance, hair care and body care products that exceed expectations. With research and innovation at its core, KOSÉ has over 800 registered patents. Today, the company's products are sold in over 34 countries and territories with a portfolio of 38 brands that include Decorté, Sekkisei, Addiction, Tarte, Jill Stuart Beauty, Stephen Knoll New York, and Awake. KOSÉ brands sell in multiple channels including department stores, specialty stores, drug stores and direct.

ABOUT DECORTÉ

Decorté was born in December 1970 as a brand that embodied the idea of creating a truly prestigious skincare and cosmetic range; an idea long held by founder, KozaburoKobayashi. The name came from a fusion of the two French words cosmétique and decoration and stands for the craftsmanship that has sought to deliver unique beauty without compromises. Decorté stands for 50 years of meticulous research, collaborating with Nobel Prize winning scientists, and embracing the most premium natural ingredients available in Japan and the rest of the world. The advanced, prestige skincare and cosmetic range offers a perfect balance of sensuousness and intelligence - delivering a luxurious experience with radiant, lasting results that continuously exceed expectations. Decorté products are available in premium department stores and beauty specialists in fourteen countries and regions around the world: Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the United States, and Canada and the global roll-out is to continue.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323670/DECORTE_Logo.jpg