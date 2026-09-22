Decoy Therapeutics Stock Surges 102% After Expanding Pan-Filovirus Drug Program

(RTTNews) - Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (DCOY) is up 101.56 percent, gaining $2.62 to $5.18 on Tuesday. The move comes after the biotechnology company announced an expanded strategy to develop its Designable Multi-Antivirals for additional viral threats, including a pan-filovirus program targeting Ebola and Marburg viruses under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Animal Rule pathway.

Decoy Therapeutics is currently trading at $5.18, up from the previous close of $2.56 after opening at $5.26 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $4.82 and $7.61 during the session, with trading volume at 89.09 million shares versus average volume of 255,339 shares.

The company said a first-generation de novo filovirus candidate demonstrated low-micromolar potency against wild-type Ebola Zaire in cell-based assays, representing more than a five-fold improvement over its pan-coronavirus lead and a seven-fold improvement over remdesivir. The candidate also showed activity against Marburg virus, while Decoy is pursuing a broad-spectrum pan-filovirus candidate for pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis.

Shares have traded between $2.18 and $55.92 over the past 52 weeks.