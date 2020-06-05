DeCurtis Corporation Creates a Health and Safety Maturity Model to Serve as a Starting Point for Health Standard Levels

ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COVID-19 presented a global challenge to all industries that require group environments to operate. Addressing a massive threat like the rapid spread of illness is no small task and is further complicated by multiple interaction points and industry challenges. A pandemic cannot be confronted by a single solution—a framework is required. To that end, DeCurtis Corporation, the leader in end to end location and proximity solutions for any complex, indoor space, has created a Health and Safety Maturity Model (HSMM)™ to serve as a starting point for health standard levels.

The HSMM™ is an evolutionary model that can mature to include the use of a wide array of new technologies as well as current safety standards, making a tangible improvement to the health, safety and security of group environments. This model proposes digitized health reporting, edge mitigation (in the form of temperature screening) and storage of health screening data in a secure and time-bound manner as the minimum path to meet before launch or reopening. After minimum requirements are met, secure venues can opt in to enhanced safety protocols such as location and proximity integration for effective contact tracing and retroactive timelines to combat the spread of illness as well as integration of advanced biometrics for real-time reporting. The intention is to assist in raising the health and safety standards to entirely new levels and re-establish confidence with employees and guests via transparent communication.

"Trust must be built between the venue, employees and guests that a safer environment has been created post-pandemic," said Matt Winans, Vice President, Safety & Security, DeCurtis Corporation. "We believe the Health and Safety Maturity Model™ is a step in that direction, providing leadership and a set of standards to earn back that trust."

Another important feature of this cohesive framework approach is its adaptability. As more information on the epidemiology of any illness becomes known, the levels outlined in the HSMM™ can evolve, adding new technology integrations and tools and negating the need for an entirely new model to maintain health standards.

"While cruise has historically done more than practically any other form of travel, this most recent crisis has emphasized that the 'more' was simply not enough," said Derek Fournier, President, DeCurtis Corporation. "Proposing a set of standards to help cruise lines and other industries re-build trust with guests, employees and the public at large is how we can be part of the solution to the global problem."

The HSMM™ was created from decades of cruise industry experience but is easily adaptable to other sectors. A common set of criteria bind the industries that use the model; by framing the HSMM™ this way, customers can engage in an explicit exchange of trust with the business for a predefined period of time which can lead to increased health and safety for all parties involved.

This model is a proposed and living framework designed to assist industries in planning their adoption of new policies, procedures, technology, and approaches to increase the health and safety of their environments for their teams and clients. To learn more on DeCurtis Corporation and the HSMM™, visit their website here.

About DeCurtis Corporation

DeCurtis Corporation is the premier provider of location and proximity enabled solutions in complex indoor environments with a focus on health, safety, and security, operational enhancement, and experience evolution. Creator of Mobile Assembly Suite (MAS™), the DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP™), and DeCurtis Shield™, DeCurtis Corporation is the leader in providing transformational experience technology based on decades of deep industry knowledge in the cruise space that is applicable to other sectors. With a vast range of experience working with some of the world's best, most-recognized brands, DeCurtis Corporation transforms the guest experience to be safer, secure and more efficient through the creative application of the latest technology. For more information on DeCurtis Corporation, please visit http://www.decurtis.com.

Press Contact:

Stephanie Casimiro, Director of Marketing

Decurtis Corporation

Tel: (407) 965-1395

Direct: (386) 451-1194

Email: stephanie.casimiro@decurtis.com

SOURCE DeCurtis Corporation