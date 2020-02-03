Deelat Industrial Incentivizes Customers to Try Solar Energy with Eye Catching Infographic Publication

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deelat Industrial has recently published eye-catching data about the cost savings of going 'solar'. The articles and accompanying infographic are part of a larger scale project, developed by DEELAT INDUSTRIAL, intended to deliver relevant content to various consumer groups. The focus of the publications will be on trending topics and important consumer data; that informs and educates, whilst providing professional advice.

The Deelat infographic entitled "How Much Can You Save by Going Solar?" is designed to give readers an accurate understanding of how much money they can save by switching to solar energy. The interactive map allows visitors to click their respective home state, determine their yearly savings, average payback, and whether their local State Government offers solar rebates. For instance, in North Carolina, private individuals can save approximately $1,470 and receive a rebate of $600 per kW from their state's program. Deelat's Operational Manager (Manuel Goberna) is proud of the info the website is sharing with it's customers. "We love telling our customers how much they can save by switching to a greener energy source." This is a fabulous tool for first-time solar users or individuals thinking about making the leap to sustainable energy sources.

In addition to the cost-savings-map, Deelat has provided its readers with substantial content surrounding all things solar. For instance, readers can read the Deelat Blog and discover where the largest solar farms are in the world; harvesting sun on unprecedented levels. You can read about The Top 15 Solar Influencers as selected by Deelat based on the impacts they're making in the solar world. Lastly, Deelat sits down with Mr. James Ellsmoor, a writer for Forbes magazine and solar influencer focused on Island States, shares his insights on the future of solar energy.

Big picture, Deelat will be publishing additional infographic content on a quarterly basis. Delivering articles, interviews, and interactive materials that will keep their customer base informed and educated about the latest market trends. Deelat Industrial currently offers an entire catalog of sustainable energy products including solar street lights and landscape lights.

SOURCE Deelat Industrial USA