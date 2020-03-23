Deemed essential, the aluminium industry participates in the united and collective effort of Quebec

MONTREAL, March 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to the call for mobilization launched by the Premier of Quebec today concerning the industrial sector, the primary aluminium industry thanks the government for recognizing the "strategic" nature of its sector and intends to follow up by suspending activities deemed not essential to the maintenance of its operations until April 13.

Our essential activities will be maintained by applying the best hygiene practices in the circumstances and all of the Public Health recommendations, in order to ensure our employees and their families a safe working environment at all times.

This contribution to the national effort is not without consequences for our sector, but we must, like all Quebecers, put the shoulder to the wheel, in order to limit the impacts of this crisis.

The production of primary aluminium, a strategic activity for Quebec, Canada and North America, employs nearly 8,000 people in Quebec, and generates exports of $ 3 billion in annual revenue. The molten aluminium tanks must be operated on a continuous basis, in order to prevent the metal from hardening.

About the Aluminium Association of Canada (www.aluminium.ca/en)

The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) is a non-profit organization representing three Canadian world-class aluminium producers: Alcoa, Alouette, and Rio Tinto operating nine smelters in Canada, eight of which are in Quebec, and employing over 8,700 workers. For more information, visit www.aluminium.ca or Twitter @AAC_aluminium.

SOURCE Aluminum Association of Canada