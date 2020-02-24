Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market To Grow Rapidly Due To Technological Enhancements Such As Integrated Pulse Generators and Robot-Assisted Implantations | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The deep brain stimulation devices market is anticipated to achieve USD 1225.44 million by 2022 on account of rising aging populace across the globe that further leads to risk of neurological disorders. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a device of neurostimulation that comprises the activation of brain neurons using electric stimulation. The device sends electrical impulses using electrodes attached to specific targets in the brain nuclei for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. Rising cases of essential tremors, epilepsy, and Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disorders across the globe will stimulate product demand in the forecast period. Technological enhancements such as integrated pulse generators, customized programming, and robot-assisted implantations will boost product demand in the near future. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed launching of Boston Scientific Corporation's Vercise Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System, which is exclusively used to treat signs of Parkinson's disease.

Factors such as the high investment cost particularly for enhanced DBS devices and high risk of infection at the stimulator site will hamper overall industry growth. Rising awareness among populace and expansion of healthcare sector in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia will create new growth opportunities in the coming years. Deep brain stimulation devices industry is categorized based on product type, applications, and region. Based on product type, the industry is categorized into dual-channel DBS and single-channel DBS. Based on applications, the deep brain stimulation devices industry is categorized into Dystonia, Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and others. Parkinson's disease segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share and continue its dominance over the forecast period. It is a neurodegenerative disease with minimum treatment alternatives. Thus, long-term investment associated with treatment and medications for Parkinson's disorder will rise the adoption of DBS in the forecast period. For instance, as per the report published by International Journal of Neurology and Neurotherapy states that requirement of medicines is abridged by over 50% within 6 months of DBS treatment.

Geographically, the deep brain stimulation devices market is categorized into Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, South America, North America, and Europe. Globally, North America is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period. The high growth is attributable to rising adoption of enhanced technology and increasing occurrence of psychiatric disorders along with rising geriatric populace in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are major consumers and led the overall industry in this region. For instance, as per the research report by Anxiety and Depression Association of America, over 18% of the U.S. populace is suffering from a neurological disorder. Thus, will raise the demand for brain stimulation devices in the coming years. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of deep brain stimulation devices over the forecast period on account of rising investments in R&D activities by key manufacturers and increasing preference for clinical trials. In addition, increasing occurrence of neurodegenerative disorders along with high demand for long-term and effective treatment solutions will show a positive impact on overall industry growth in the coming years.

Prominent players of the deep brain stimulation devices market include SceneRay, Medtronic, Beijing Pins, Boston Scientific, and St Jude Medical. These players are concentrating on R&D activities and are accepting new business expansion strategies like collaboration and union, novel drug launch, and acquisitions to mark their footprint in the industry. Also, these producers are focusing on enhancements in overall health outcomes. This, in turn, will raise the industrial revenue share in the near future.

In this report, global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2025 offers a comprehensive theory of the global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market. The report evaluates the present and future market opportunities in the market. The report presents a comparative assessment of the market. It highlights a number of the main drivers and restraints factors influencing the expansion of the market. Then in this report, key trends and segmentation analysis, and all the regions are coated. It comprises historical data, significance, statistical data, size & share, market analysis by product and market trends by key players, and market price & demand. The market is separated by product sort, application, and countries. In the last several years, global market of Deep Brain Stimulation Devices developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 11.8 %. In 2016, global revenue of Deep Brain Stimulation Devices is nearly 720 million USD; the actual production is about 30900 units.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the implantation of a medical device called a neurostimulator (sometimes referred to as a 'brain pacemaker'), which sends electrical impulses, through implanted electrodes, to specific targets in the brain (brain nuclei) for the treatment of movement and neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS in select brain regions has provided therapeutic benefits for otherwise-treatment-resistant disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, chronic pain, major depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Despite the long history of DBS, its underlying principles and mechanisms are still not clear. DBS directly changes brain activity in a controlled manner, its effects are reversible (unlike those of lesioning techniques), and it is one of only a few neurosurgical methods that allow blinded studies. Global Deep brain stimulation (DBS) Market will reach 769.49 Million USD by the end of 2017, and the revenue in 2022 will be 1225.44 Million USD with the CAGR of 12.34%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 51% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 30%. China, Japan is also important sales regions for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices. The classification of Deep Brain Stimulation Devices includes Single-channel DBS and Dual Channel DBS, and the revenue proportion of Single-channel DBS in 2016 is about 45.2%. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices can be used for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, Dystonia and other. The most proportion of Deep Brain Stimulation Devices is used for Parkinson's disease, and the sales proportion is about 77.4% in 2016. Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is one of the critical factors driving the growth of this (DBS) deep brain stimulation market globally.

