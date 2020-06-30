Deep learning-based attack detection AI engine "Cyneural" is now in full use in cloud-based WAF "Shadankun" and the service for automation of AWS WAF operation "WafCharm"

TOKYO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- About Cyneural

While cyber-attack defenses generally respond by detecting specific patterns of "signatures" that indicate malicious access, complex or unknown attacks that utilize AI or BOTs can be difficult to detect or can result in false positives. This is why cyber-attack defenses also need to take advantage of technology with flexibility such as AI.

Against this backdrop, Cyber Security Cloud developed its own attack detection AI engine, Cyneural, in August 2019. "Cyneural" uses a feature extraction engine that utilizes the knowledge cultivated through CSC's research on web access and various attack methods. It builds multiple types of training models to help detect not only common attacks but also unknown cyber-attacks and false positives at a higher speed.

■ About Cyneural being used in Shadankun and WafCharm

Since the development of Cyneural, CSC has been operating it by utilizing the large amount of data that they have. As a result of the success in discovering false positives and unknown attack data, which could not be processed manually, and improving the accuracy of the signatures, CSC has started to use this technology in its official services such as cloud-based WAF "Shadankun" and the service for automation of AWS WAF operations "WafCharm".

The functionality of Cyneural has been further enhanced for this application. It enables various types of individual data to be automatically grouped by similar data, and security analysts from Cyhorus, one of the world's leading threat intelligence teams, analyze and improve the WAF rules, including "Shadankun".

From now on, among the large volume and latest accesses to websites in which its services are deployed, CSC plans to constantly discover and detect accesses with a high probability of unknown cyber-attacks, and promptly update its "signatures" based on this information to provide a more robust security service.

This is an initiative unique to CSC, which utilizes the large no. of data collected through "Shaadankun", which is ranked No. 1 in Japan in terms of adoption rate.*1

In addition to detecting irregular access, CSC is also developing a function that can deny access to a website in real-time, and technology that will also clarify the reasons and rationale for the AI's denial of access (Explainable AI). CSC aims to begin testing this technology by the end of 2020.

■ About Shadankun

Cloud-based WAF "Shadankun" is a web security service that detects and blocks cyber-attacks on websites and web servers. Utilizing Cyneural, an attack detection AI engine using deep learning, it detects general attacks as well as unknown attacks and false-positives at high speeds, while Cyhorus, one of the world's leading threat intelligence teams, quickly responds to the latest threats. Also, it has been ranked No. 1 in Japan in terms of adoption rate. *1

For more information, please visit https://www.shadan-kun.com/

■ About WafCharm

WafCharm is a service for automation of AWS WAF operations using AI & Big Data. It is equipped with an AI engine "WRAO" (Patent No. 6375047) that automatically selects the most optimal WAF rules using machine learning, based on trillions of Big Data cultivated through in-house developed cloud-based WAF "Shadankun", which has No. 1 adoption rate in Japan. *1

The cyber threat information monitoring team of security researchers "Cyhorus" responds quickly to the latest threats, and by offering individual customization by top-class security engineers with flexible services tailored to the needs of customers, WafCharm has made AWS WAF operations easier for users. It is available to over 1 million AWS users in over 190 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.wafcharm.com/en/.

■ About Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.

With an aim to create a secure cyberspace that people around the world can use safely, Cyber Security Cloud provides web application security services worldwide using the world's leading cyber threat intelligence and AI technology. CSC is also certified as the 7th AWS WAF Managed Rules Seller in the world by AWS (Amazon Web Service) which boasts a 47.8% global cloud market share. *2

As a leading cybersecurity company, CSC plans to continue to strive to improve and develop new technologies and aim to be a company that can deliver effective security solutions to contribute to the information revolution.

For more information, please visit https://www.cscloud.co.jp/en/

*All company and product names listed are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

*Amazon Web Services and AWS are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

*1： Market research on "cloud-based WAF services" (as of June 16, 2019) [Research by ESP Research Institute (May 2019 to June 2019)]

*2： Gartner(July 2019)･･･Worldwide Iaas Public Cloud Services Market Share, 2017-2018 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

SOURCE Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.