Deep Longevity Adds Partnership with My Care Express in Merrillville To Add Biomarkers of Aging and Longevity

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Pacific Group Limited ("Regent Pacific" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; SEHK:0575.HK)'s Deep Longevity, Inc, a company subject to a conditional acquisition by the Group which is a pioneer in deep biomarkers of aging and longevity today announced a collaboration with My Care Express Merrillville to deploy an extensive range of AI-powered aging clocks. Deep Longevity is to develop and provide the customized predictors of human biological age to the network of My Care Express clinicians and to provide a training program in longevity medicine.

Deep Longevity aging clocks are supported by a number of academic publications summarized in a recent review titled "BioHorology and biomarkers of aging: Current state-of-the-art, challenges and opportunities"

My Care Express Merrillville has been a provider of preventative and total health care to its patients since it opened. My Care Express has a unique approach to wellness and longevity by helping patients establish wellness goals to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Deep Longevity and My Care Express will partner to see the impact that the utilization of aging clocks has on their patients. "We have always believed that the more information our patients have regarding their health, the better choices they will make. We believe that implementing aging clocks will give our patients a better understanding of their current health and help them achieve their wellness goals", said Dr. Faiz Shareef.

In the scope of the partnership My Care Express physicians will be trained in deep aging clocks and will be able to provide their customers with AgeMetric™ reports and engage in advanced research to assess the performance of aging clocks in the context of their wellness journey.

"The traditional approach to preventative medicine is focused on preventing disease by diagnosing the symptoms early or reducing the risks of disease. The AI-guided longevity medicine goes much further than that and is focusing on tracking the person's rates of aging at many levels, identification of longevity bottlenecks, and utilizing the latest advances in science and technology to slow down or reverse biological and psychological aging. We are very happy to have My Care Express join the rapidly growing network of our research and clinical partners focused on providing customers with extra years of productive and happy life", said Alex Zhavoronkov, Chief Longevity Officer of Deep Longevity Inc.

About Deep Longevity

Deep Longevity is subject to a conditional acquisition by Regent Pacific Group Limited (SEHK:0575.HK), a public company whose securities are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Deep Longevity is developing explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels. It is also developing systems for the emerging field of longevity medicine enabling physicians to make better decisions on the interventions that may slow down, or reverse the aging processes. Deep Longevity developed Longevity as a Service (LaaS)© solution to integrate multiple deep biomarkers of aging dubbed "deep aging clocks" to provide a universal multifactorial measure of human biological age. Originally incubated by Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity started its independent journey in 2020 after securing a round of funding from the most credible venture capitalists specializing in biotechnology, longevity, and artificial intelligence. ETP Ventures, Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund, BOLD Capital Partners, Longevity Vision Fund, LongeVC, co-founder of Oculus, Michael Antonov, and other experts AI and biotechnology investors supported the company. Deep Longevity established a research partnership with one of the most prominent longevity organizations, Human Longevity, Inc. to provide a range of aging clocks to the network of advanced physicians and researchers.

About Regent Pacific (SEHK: 0575.HK)

Regent Pacific is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness, and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 21 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering.

About My Care Express Merrillville

My Care Express Merrillville is a clinic in Northwest Indiana that provides primary and urgent care with a focus on preventative medicine. My Care Express believes in a proactive approach to healthcare by providing its patients with tools that will help them live longer healthier lives. Located on the border of Indiana and Illinois, My Care Express has a dynamic and diverse practice. For more information visit mycareexpressclinic.com

