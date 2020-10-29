Deep Longevity and SquareOne Wellness Partner on Deep Biomarkers of Aging and Longevity

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Pacific Group Limited ("Regent Pacific" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; SEHK:0575.HK) today announced that Deep Longevity, Inc, a company recently acquired by the Group which is a pioneer in deep biomarkers of aging and longevity, and SquareOne Wellness announced a collaboration to deploy an extensive range of AI-powered aging clocks. Deep Longevity is to develop and provide the customized predictors of human biological age to the network of SquareOne Wellness clinicians and to provide a training program in longevity medicine.

Deep Longevity is a fully-owned subsidiary of a public company, Regent Pacific Group Limited (SEHK: 0575.HK). Deep Longevity developed and exclusively in-licensed a portfolio of granted and pending patents on aging clocks developed using the latest advances in artificial intelligence.

Deep Longevity aging clocks are supported by a number of academic publications summarized in a recent review titled "BioHorology and biomarkers of aging: Current state-of-the-art, challenges and opportunities".

SquareOne Wellness has been on the forefront of total wellness in the treatment of addiction. SquareOne Wellness has a holistic approach to wellness and addiction whose goal is to help patients live happier, healthier and longer lives. Deep Longevity and SquareOne Wellness will partner to see the impact that the utilization of aging clocks has on continued recovery. "We are always looking for new tools to help our patients reach their full potential in their recovery and in their overall health and life. We believe that the addition of deep aging clocks will be an added tool in long term patient success", said Joshua Jones, Director of Patient Interactions of SquareOne Wellness.

In the scope of the partnership SquareOne Wellness physicians will be trained in deep aging clocks and will be able to provide their customers with AgeMetric™ reports and engage in advanced research to assess the performance of aging clocks in the context of continued recovery.

"The traditional approach to preventative medicine is focused on preventing disease by diagnosing the symptoms early or reducing the risks of disease. The AI-guided longevity medicine goes much further than that and is focusing on tracking the person's rates of aging at many levels, identification of longevity bottlenecks, and utilizing the latest advances in science and technology to slow down or reverse biological and psychological aging. We are very happy to have SquareOne Wellness join the rapidly growing network of our research and clinical partners focused on providing customers with extra years of productive and happy life", said Alex Zhavoronkov, Chief Longevity Officer of Deep Longevity Inc.

Deep Longevity has been acquired by Regent Pacific (SEHK:0575.HK), a publicly-traded company. Deep Longevity is developing explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels. It is also developing systems for the emerging field of longevity medicine, enabling physicians to make better decisions on the interventions that may slow down, or reverse the aging processes. Deep Longevity developed Longevity as a Service (LaaS)© solution to integrate multiple deep biomarkers of aging dubbed "deep aging clocks" to provide a universal multifactorial measure of human biological age. Originally incubated by Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity started its independent journey in 2020 after securing a round of funding from the most credible venture capitalists specializing in biotechnology, longevity, and artificial intelligence. ETP Ventures, Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund, BOLD Capital Partners, Longevity Vision Fund, LongeVC, co-founder of Oculus, Michael Antonov, and other experts AI and biotechnology investors supported the company. Deep Longevity established a research partnership with one of the most prominent longevity organizations, Human Longevity, Inc. to provide a range of aging clocks to the network of advanced physicians and researchers.

Regent Pacific is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 21 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering.

SquareOne Wellness is an addiction and wellness clinic that focuses on recovery of opioid addiction and behavioral health. SOW focus is on helping patients look at every aspect of their health utilizing medically assisted treatment, behavioral health therapy and lifestyle changes to help sustain recovery and live healthier and longer lives. For more information, visit

