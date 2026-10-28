Minerals Corporation Aktie

Minerals Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 541856 / ISIN: AU000000MSC6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.10.2026 14:18:17

Deep Sea Minerals eyes US listing as leasing auction nears

Deep Sea Minerals (CSE: SEAS) says it is seeking a U.S. exchange listing public offering of American depositary shares (ADS), to raise money and advance its deep-sea mineral exploration strategy. 

The company is currently pursuing exploration rights in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) and the Cook Islands. The company intends to use its net proceeds to fund pre-offshore technical, environmental and contractor readiness workstreams, U.S. listing and public company compliance costs and general working capital. However, the company added that the initial raise will not fund any actual offshore programs.

The offering is being managed by U.S. investment bank Maxim Group.

The news comes shortly after the Trump administration issued a final leasing notice for the first deep-sea mining lease sale in U.S. history, offering 31 million acres of seabed off American Samoa. The proposed leasing agreement has faced backlash from environmental organizations, including the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), and local communities

According to the US Geological Survey, there are at least 21 billion tonnes of polymetallic nodules on the CCZ seafloor.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deep Sea Minerals Corp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Minerals Corporation Limited MSCShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deep Sea Minerals Corp Registered Shs 0,59 -3,82% Deep Sea Minerals Corp Registered Shs
Sea Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs) 68,40 2,09% Sea Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt höher -- DAX schlussendlich über 26.000-Marke -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich ab - Nikkei stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte ebenso in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag uneinheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen