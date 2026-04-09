Diese Österreich-Aktien sind aktuell attraktive Investments. Eine Chart-Sondersendung von BNP Paribas Zertifikate mit Experte Christian Drastil. -W-

Sea Aktie

Sea für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.04.2026 00:15:00

Deep-Sea Mining Just Got a Political Tailwind, But TMC Investors May Need to Play the Long Game

TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a money-losing start-up in the mining industry. However, it is a particular focus that sets it apart from other miners, as it aims to build and operate a deep-sea mining operation. There are notable positive developments, but investors need to recognize how much work remains to be done.When The Metals Company received word that its application to NOAA was in substantial compliance, it trumpeted the news. Only, substantial compliance just means NOAA didn't require the company to make revisions before it started considering that application. Sure, that's good news. But it says little about whether the application will be approved or not.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sea Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs) 72,40 -0,82% Sea Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)
TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs 20 350,00 -6,44% TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Israel will mit Libanon verhandeln: Asiens Börsen im Plus
Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso Verluste. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit Aufschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen