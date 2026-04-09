Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
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10.04.2026 00:15:00
Deep-Sea Mining Just Got a Political Tailwind, But TMC Investors May Need to Play the Long Game
TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a money-losing start-up in the mining industry. However, it is a particular focus that sets it apart from other miners, as it aims to build and operate a deep-sea mining operation. There are notable positive developments, but investors need to recognize how much work remains to be done.When The Metals Company received word that its application to NOAA was in substantial compliance, it trumpeted the news. Only, substantial compliance just means NOAA didn't require the company to make revisions before it started considering that application. Sure, that's good news. But it says little about whether the application will be approved or not.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sea Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)
|72,40
|-0,82%
|TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs
|20 350,00
|-6,44%