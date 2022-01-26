Deepak Chopra's Seva.Love Metaverse Platform for Good Launches Natura NFT Collection with Dhimant Vyas

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seva.Love has announced the launch of the Natura NFT Collection with Dhimant Vyas, a renowned artist from India, and Jara (www.joinjara.com), an award-winning initiative closing the digital divide by building the distance learning solution for children in low-electricity and low-internet communities globally. The partnership kicks off today, which is India's Republic Day, and they are on a mission to ensure the 800M children in under-resourced communities can get equitable access to the education they need to break their cycles of poverty and make their dreams come true.

The Natura NFT collection by Dhimant Vyas consists of unique 1-of-1 NFTs is rooted around Mother Nature and her many fascinating representations in Indian folk art, representing Dhimant's unique artistic style and deep concern for the erosion of nature in our race for urbanization. Dhimant is releasing this collection in collaboration with Seva Love to build communities focused on transforming societal wellbeing and this drop will focus on children and education starting with Nepal.

"As I paint the Natura series, my years of native arts observation and experiences from growing up with Mother Nature, take shapes and seamlessly flow through me expressing infinite wisdom", says Dhimant Vyas - Artist and Animation film designer.

"We at Jara are so honored to be collaborating with changemakers like Dr. Chopra, Poonacha Machaiah, the Seva.Love team, and Dhimant Vyas," says Founder & CEO of Jara, Soraya Fouladi, "The education crisis is at its height, and we need to focus on the children who have been out of school for 2 years since the pandemic started with no access to distance learning. The timing of this collaboration enables us to reach these students and teachers and ensure that no child has to go a day without education."

With the increase of technological innovation globally, the poverty gap is widening and the most effective way to close this gap is access to quality education. Pre-Pandemic, 262M children were out of school. In 2020, 1.63B children were out of school with more than 800M not having the proper hardware tools at home to continue their education, especially in low-electricity and low-internet communities where the average tablets/smartphones do not work as an education solution. In Nepal for example, 63% of K-12 students have not had access to distance learning or the classroom, since the pandemic started - 2 years now.

"Artists are the social conscience of every culture. By championing art for social good we move in the direction of justice and peace. We are honored to support Dhimant Vyas and Jara for education of children in Nepal", says co-founder of Seva.Love, Deepak Chopra, MD.

"Dhimant is such a pure soul and his expression is original and unique. Slowly but surely seeping into one's subconscious. I have often had conversations with his paintings. They talk to you.", says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra - Indian filmmaker and screenwriter.

"Seva.Love is committed to community based NFT projects that focus on creating value for the artist and championing social causes. Our NFTs are based on value creation around the community and engagement via online and in real life (IRL) connections", says Poonacha Machaiah - Co-founder and CEO of Seva.Love, "we are committed to creating long term value for the Seva.Love NFT community via emotional connectivity with our artists, building in evolutionary capability into our roadmap, participatory access and social impact."

The NFT's will be available for minting at: https://natura.seva.love/. This NFT drop will spread over the next five weeks, with five NFT's minted every Wednesday.

About Seva.Love

SEVA.LOVE is a one-of-a-kind platform for the metaverse that aims to empower global action that benefits society for generations to come by connecting artists, philanthropists, brands, and change makers alike to build community around causes that matter. The platform has built on its partnership with Deepak Chopra, MD and is collaborating with other high-profile artists, actors, musicians, and athletes for future NFT drops supporting mental health, suicide prevention, poverty, hunger, education, climate action, violence against women, and more. For more information please visit https://www.seva.love/ and follow us at twitter: @metaseva instagram: @meta.seva discord: https://discord.seva.love/

About Jara:

Jara is an award-winning growing international education technology organization that provides emergency and remote education opportunities through the Jara Unit to children whose education is disrupted due to conflict and/or natural disasters including COVID-19. Jara empowers people to rebuild their communities and continue their education, regardless of their circumstance. Their work has been featured by the United Nations, Cisco, Forbes, Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus' Fellowship: Yunus & Youth, Samsung, Nasdaq, and more. For more information please visit: https://www.joinjara.com

