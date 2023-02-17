DeepBrain AI Joins the AWS Partner Network

DeepBrain AI completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which allows Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) members to identify and remediate risks in their solutions based on the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

DeepBrain AI plans to actively expand its footprint to global market by working with a leading cloud services provider.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI, a deep-learning based video synthesis startup company, announced today that its solutions, AI Human and AI Studios, have successfully completed Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and the company has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The qualified solution AI Human helps customers utilize conversational virtual AI human in their business such as AI banker, AI tutor, etc. This solution is based on various interactive AI technologies that combines voice and video synthesis, voice recognition technologies, and natural language processing (NLP). AI Studios is a SaaS based text-to-video production tool that allows users to create interactive AI human video by texting, without studio, lighting, camera, set-staff, and even the video host. Just by typing the script, this generates AI anchor speaking naturally and using body languages and gestures.

Completing the FTR allows APN members to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions, providing specific guidelines to adopt a subset of AWS best practices to reduce risks around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. The FTR is led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect (PSA) who reviews AWS Partner products and solutions.

Eric Jang, CEO of DeepBrain AI, said, "By successfully completing the AWS FTR process, the stability and technology of our services have been validated. We will strive to expand to the global market."

DeepBrain AI plans to expand its sales in the US and other global markets as well as strengthen its service competitiveness. Moving forward, the company plans to introduce various SaaS-based AI services and quickly secure global customers. DeepBrain AI has been recognized for its world-class AI capabilities by repeatedly winning awards at global events such as CES 2022 and 2023, a global electronics and IT exhibition, and NAB 2022, an international broadcasting exhibition.

DeepBrain AI is a top global startup that delivers interactive artificial intelligence technologies using deep learning-based video synthesis and voice synthesis source technology. The company is continuously developing AI Humans that can be applied to various industries such as AI Anchor, AI Banker, AI Show Host, and AI Tutors. It has successfully created digital twins of prominent figures such as South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol and soccer player Son Heung-min, with real-time interactive communication.

