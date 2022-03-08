DeepIntent Expands Partnerships and Team to Lead Pharma's Dramatic CTV Advertising Shift

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to influence patient health and business outcomes, today announced several new hires and promotions to further establish the company's position as the leading omnichannel platform for healthcare marketing, including high-growth channels such as connected TV (CTV).

CTV represents the future of programmatic advertising for pharmaceutical brands, which currently spend more than $4.5 billion on traditional television advertising annually. With the ability to reach more than 80% of CTV addressable households , DeepIntent is the only demand-side platform (DSP) that enables pharma marketers to use real-world clinical data to measure and optimize active CTV campaigns in tandem with other channels. This capability allows marketers to coordinate and personalize relevant messaging across any screen and device for patient audiences in the most impactful way while driving superior script lift and performance across metrics like audience quality. Nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies use DeepIntent, and the company maintains a mix of exclusive and preferential partnerships with several leading publishers and CTV device makers.

Investment in CTV by healthcare marketers increased 25-fold on DeepIntent's DSP in 2021, making it one of the fastest-growing channels on the platform. To further support pharmaceutical marketers in their shift to CTV, DeepIntent has made multiple strategic hires and appointments to expand its senior leadership team:

Steve Klein joins DeepIntent as senior vice president, product management, after eight years at Spectrum Reach, and is responsible for shaping the product strategy and vision for DeepIntent's suite of planning, activation, and measurement tools designed exclusively for healthcare marketers.

joins DeepIntent as senior vice president, product management, after eight years at Spectrum Reach, and is responsible for shaping the product strategy and vision for DeepIntent's suite of planning, activation, and measurement tools designed exclusively for healthcare marketers. As senior vice president, analytics and marketing sciences, John Mangano joins the company after four years at Healthgrades to lead DeepIntent's innovation in real-time, claims-based media measurement, optimization, and targeting models.

joins the company after four years at Healthgrades to lead DeepIntent's innovation in real-time, claims-based media measurement, optimization, and targeting models. Marcella Milliet Sciorra has been promoted to chief marketing officer, overseeing global marketing strategy, including lead generation, branding, digital and traditional marketing, events, and public relations.

Two additional vice presidents will be responsible for overseeing CTV sales and solutions. Brett Holland was promoted to VP for outstanding performance in helping healthcare clients navigate CTV adoption. Caitlin Leven joined the company from Tremor Video after more than seven years of specializing in CTV and healthcare marketing. Additionally, ad tech veteran Aaron Letscher joined DeepIntent as vice president of CTV partnerships following successful tours with Warner Media, DoubleClick, and Right Media/Yahoo.

These recent leadership additions follow the rapid growth of DeepIntent Outcomes™, which leading pharmaceutical brands and marketing agencies use to measure and optimize CTV media seamlessly with other programmatic channels such as display and online video. Launched in April 2021 , Outcomes is an award-winning, patented technology to link real-world clinical data with impression data to measure and optimize live campaigns toward audience quality (AQ) and script performance metrics.

"We've seen an acceleration in demand for CTV across our platform over the past year, marking a new frontier in healthcare advertising. Compared to linear TV, CTV campaigns on DeepIntent's DSP offer enhanced data-driven targeting, the ability to optimize campaigns in-flight toward audience quality and script performance, and more accurate campaign measurement," said DeepIntent Founder and CEO Chris Paquette. "As pharma marketers pivot toward CTV, we are continuing to invest heavily in the platform, partnerships, and people that will support our clients' foray into this exciting and impactful channel."



About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry with data-driven solutions built for the future. Built purposefully for healthcare marketers, DeepIntent's platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance. It enables marketers to plan, activate, measure, and optimize their campaigns all within a single platform. Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent empowers nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and the leading healthcare advertising agencies to improve patient outcomes through the artful use of advertising, data science, and real-world health data. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

