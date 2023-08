DeepMind could give developers a lift with AI coding tool

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Google DeepMind may be adding to the company's AI -coding patent portfolio. Google's AI division filed a patent application for a system that generates computer code from "task descriptions" using neural networks. In simple terms, the system allows users to write out exactly what task they need done, and a generative neural network spits out one or more computer programs that can execute that task. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel