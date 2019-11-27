Deere Announces Net Income of $3.253 Billion for Year

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $722 million for the fourth quarter ended November 3, 2019, or $2.27 per share, compared with net income of $785 million, or $2.42 per share, for the quarter ended October 28, 2018. For fiscal 2019, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.253 billion, or $10.15 per share, compared with $2.368 billion, or $7.24 per share, in 2018.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 5 percent in both the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 to $9.896 billion and $39.258 billion, for the respective periods. Net sales of the equipment operations were $8.703 billion for the quarter and $34.886 billion for the year, compared with respective totals of $8.343 billion and $33.351 billion in 2018.

"John Deere's performance reflected continued uncertainties in the agricultural sector," said John C. May, chief executive officer. "Lingering trade tensions coupled with a year of difficult growing and harvesting conditions have caused many farmers to become cautious about making major investments in new equipment. Additionally, financial services results have come under pressure due to operating-lease losses. At the same time, general economic conditions have remained favorable. This has supported demand for smaller equipment and led to solid results for Deere's construction and forestry business, which had a record year for sales and operating profit."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2020 is forecast to be in a range of $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion.

"Despite present challenges, the longer-term outlook for our businesses remains healthy and points to a promising future for Deere," May said. "We are particularly encouraged by the adoption of precision technologies and believe we are well-positioned to be a leader in the delivery of smarter, more efficient and sustainable solutions to our customers. At the same time, we are committed to the successful execution of our strategic plan and have initiated a series of measures to create a leaner organizational structure that can operate with more speed and agility. We're confident these steps will lead to improved efficiencies and help the company focus its resources and investments on areas that have the greatest impact on performance."

Deere & Company Fourth Quarter

Full Year $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net sales and revenues $ 9,896

$ 9,416

5%

$ 39,258

$ 37,358

5%































Net income $ 722

$ 785

-8%

$ 3,253

$ 2,368

37% Fully diluted EPS $ 2.27

$ 2.42





$ 10.15

$ 7.24



































Net income – adjusted $ 681

$ 748

-9%

$ 3,185

$ 3,073

4% Fully diluted EPS – adjusted $ 2.14

$ 2.30





$ 9.94

$ 9.39





Net income in the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 was favorably affected by discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes, including those related to U.S. tax reform legislation (tax reform). The adjustments related to tax reform were $41 million and $68 million for the respective periods. (Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix.) Prior-year results were favorably affected by $37 million in the fourth quarter and unfavorably affected by $705 million for the twelve-month period due to discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes related to tax reform.

Equipment Operations Fourth Quarter

Full Year $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net sales $ 8,703

$ 8,343

4%

$ 34,886

$ 33,351

5% Operating profit $ 788

$ 862

-9%

$ 3,721

$ 3,684

1%































Net income $ 631

$ 514

23%

$ 2,698

$ 1,404

92% Tax reform unfavorable (favorable) discrete adjustments

(41)



72







(65)



1,045



Net income – adjusted $ 590

$ 586

1%

$ 2,633

$ 2,449

8%

For a discussion of net sales and operating profit results, see the Agriculture & Turf and Construction & Forestry sections below. Wirtgen results are included for the full year while 2018 contained ten months of Wirtgen activity. The two additional months added about 1 percent to the company's 2019 net sales. Net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 was favorably affected by discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes.

Agriculture & Turf Fourth Quarter

Full Year $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net sales $ 5,756

$ 5,605

3%

$ 23,666

$ 23,191

2% Operating profit $ 527

$ 567

-7%

$ 2,506

$ 2,816

-11% Operating margin

9.2%



10.1%







10.6%



12.1%





Agriculture & Turf sales increased for the quarter and full year of 2019 due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by the unfavorable effects of currency translation. Operating profit decreased for the quarter and year. The quarter's decline was primarily due to higher production costs, higher selling, administrative, and general expenses, the unfavorable effects of currency exchange and increased research and development expenses. For the year, operating profit decreased largely due to higher productions costs, the unfavorable effects of currency exchange, increased research and development costs, higher selling, administrative, and general expenses, and a less-favorable sales mix, partially offset by higher shipment volumes. Both periods were positively affected by price realization.

Construction & Forestry Fourth Quarter

Full Year $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net sales $ 2,947

$ 2,738

8%

$ 11,220

$ 10,160

10% Operating profit $ 261

$ 295

-12%

$ 1,215

$ 868

40% Operating margin

8.9%



10.8%







10.8%



8.5%





Construction & Forestry sales were higher for the quarter and year primarily due to higher shipment volumes and price realization, partially offset by the unfavorable effects of currency translation. The inclusion of Wirtgen's sales for two additional months in 2019 accounted for about 4 percent of the year's net sales increase. Wirtgen's operating profit was $67 million for the quarter and $343 million for the full year, compared with $79 million and $116 million for the corresponding periods of 2018. Excluding Wirtgen, the decline in Construction & Forestry results for the quarter was primarily due to higher production costs, increased selling, administrative, and general expenses, and a less-favorable sales mix, partially offset by higher shipment volumes and price realization. Full-year 2019 results, excluding Wirtgen, moved higher as a result of price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by higher production costs and a less-favorable sales mix.

Financial Services Fourth Quarter

Full Year $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net income $ 90

$ 261

-66%

$ 539

$ 942

-43% Tax reform unfavorable (favorable) discrete adjustments







(109)







(3)



(341)

-99% Net income – adjusted $ 90

$ 152

-41%

$ 536

$ 601

-11%

Excluding tax-reform adjustments, the decrease in financial services net income for the quarter and full year of 2019 was mainly due to impairments and higher losses on operating-lease residual values and unfavorable financing spreads, partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. The quarter also benefited from a lower provision for credit losses.

Market Conditions and Outlook (annual)

Currency

Price $ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization Agriculture & Turf

-5% to -1 0%

-1%

+2% Construction & Forestry

-10% to -15%

-1%

+1%













John Deere Financial

Net Income

$600





Market Conditions & Outlook

Agriculture & Turf. Deere's worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment are forecast to decline 5 to 10 percent for fiscal-year 2020, including a negative currency-translation effect of 1 percent. Industry sales of agricultural equipment in the U.S. and Canada are forecast to be down about 5 percent, driven by lower demand for large equipment. Full-year industry sales in the EU28 member nations are forecast to be approximately flat as are South American industry sales of tractors and combines. Asian sales are forecast to be about the same as the prior year. Industry sales of turf and utility equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to be about flat.

Construction & Forestry. Deere's worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment are anticipated to be down 10 to 15 percent for 2020, with foreign-currency rates having an unfavorable translation effect of 1 percent. The outlook reflects slowing construction activity as well as the company's efforts to manage dealer inventory levels. In forestry, global industry sales are expected to be in line with the previous year.

Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2020 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is expected to benefit from lower losses on lease residual values as well as income earned on a higher average portfolio. These items are forecast to be partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses, less-favorable financing spreads, and higher selling and administrative expenses.

John Deere Capital Corporation

The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.



Fourth Quarter

Full Year $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Revenue $ 785

$ 668

18%

$ 2,890

$ 2,532

14% Net income $ 68

$ 160

-57%

$ 419

$ 799

-48%































Ending portfolio balance















$ 38,251

$ 35,643

7%

Net income for the current quarter and full year were lower than for the respective periods of 2018 due to impairments and higher losses on operating-lease residual values, prior-year favorable discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes associated with tax reform, and unfavorable financing spreads. These factors were partially offset by income from a higher average portfolio.

APPENDIX

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Millions, except per-share amounts)

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), the company also discusses non-GAAP measures that exclude adjustments related to tax reform. Net income attributable to Deere & Company and diluted earnings per share measures that exclude this item are not in accordance with nor a substitute for GAAP measures. The company believes that discussion of results excluding this item provides a useful analysis of ongoing operating trends.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months and twelve months ended November 3, 2019 and October 28, 2018.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

November 3, 2019

November 3, 2019

Net Income







Net Income







Attributable to

Diluted

Attributable to

Diluted

Deere &

Earnings

Deere &

Earnings

Company

Per Share

Company

Per Share GAAP measure $ 722

$ 2.27

$ 3,253

$ 10.15 Tax reform unfavorable (favorable) discrete adjustments

(41)



(.13)



(68)



(.21) Non-GAAP measure $ 681

$ 2.14

$ 3,185

$ 9.94

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

October 28, 2018

October 28, 2018

Net Income







Net Income







Attributable to

Diluted

Attributable to

Diluted

Deere &

Earnings

Deere &

Earnings

Company

Per Share

Company

Per Share GAAP measure $ 785

$ 2.42

$ 2,368

$ 7.24 Tax reform unfavorable (favorable) discrete adjustments

(37)



(.12)



705



2.15 Non-GAAP measure $ 748

$ 2.30

$ 3,073

$ 9.39

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements under "Company Outlook & Summary," "Market Conditions & Outlook," and other forward-looking statements herein that relate to future events, expectations, and trends involve factors that are subject to change, and risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect particular lines of business, while others could affect all of the company's businesses.

The company's agricultural equipment business is subject to a number of uncertainties including the factors that affect farmers' confidence and financial condition. These factors include demand for agricultural products, world grain stocks, weather conditions, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, crop and livestock production expenses, availability of transport for crops, trade restrictions and tariffs (e.g., China), global trade agreements (e.g., the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), the level of farm product exports (including concerns about genetically modified organisms), the growth and sustainability of non-food uses for some crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production), real estate values, available acreage for farming, the land ownership policies of governments, changes in government farm programs and policies, international reaction to such programs, changes in and effects of crop insurance programs, changes in environmental regulations and their impact on farming practices, animal diseases (e.g., African swine fever) and their effects on poultry, beef and pork consumption and prices and on livestock feed demand, and crop pests and diseases.

Factors affecting the outlook for the company's turf and utility equipment include consumer confidence, weather conditions, customer profitability, labor supply, consumer borrowing patterns, consumer purchasing preferences, housing starts and supply, infrastructure investment, spending by municipalities and golf courses, and consumable input costs.

Consumer spending patterns, real estate and housing prices, the number of housing starts, interest rates and the levels of public and non-residential construction are important to sales and results of the company's construction and forestry equipment. Prices for pulp, paper, lumber and structural panels are important to sales of forestry equipment.

All of the company's businesses and its results are affected by general economic conditions in the global markets and industries in which the company operates; customer confidence in general economic conditions; government spending and taxing; foreign currency exchange rates and their volatility, especially fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar; interest rates (including the availability of IBOR reference rates); inflation and deflation rates; changes in weather patterns; the political and social stability of the global markets in which the company operates; the effects of, or response to, terrorism and security threats; wars and other conflicts; natural disasters; and the spread of major epidemics.

Significant changes in market liquidity conditions, changes in the company's credit ratings and any failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding and funding costs, which could reduce the company's earnings and cash flows. Financial market conditions could also negatively impact customer access to capital for purchases of the company's products and customer confidence and purchase decisions, borrowing and repayment practices, and the number and size of customer loan delinquencies and defaults. A debt crisis, in Europe or elsewhere, could negatively impact currencies, global financial markets, social and political stability, funding sources and costs, asset and obligation values, customers, suppliers, demand for equipment, and company operations and results. The company's investment management activities could be impaired by changes in the equity, bond and other financial markets, which would negatively affect earnings.

The anticipated withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union and the perceptions as to the impact of the withdrawal may adversely affect business activity, political stability and economic conditions in the United Kingdom, the European Union and elsewhere. The economic conditions and outlook could be further adversely affected by (i) the uncertainty concerning the timing and terms of the exit, (ii) new or modified trading arrangements between the United Kingdom and other countries, (iii) the risk that one or more other European Union countries could come under increasing pressure to leave the European Union, or (iv) the risk that the euro as the single currency of the Eurozone could cease to exist. Any of these developments, or the perception that any of these developments are likely to occur, could affect economic growth or business activity in the United Kingdom or the European Union, and could result in the relocation of businesses, cause business interruptions, lead to economic recession or depression, and impact the stability of the financial markets, availability of credit, currency exchange rates, interest rates, financial institutions, and political, financial and monetary systems. Any of these developments could affect our businesses, liquidity, results of operations and financial position.

Additional factors that could materially affect the company's operations, access to capital, expenses and results include changes in, uncertainty surrounding and the impact of governmental trade, banking, monetary and fiscal policies, including financial regulatory reform and its effects on the consumer finance industry, derivatives, funding costs and other areas, and governmental programs, policies, tariffs and sanctions in particular jurisdictions or for the benefit of certain industries or sectors; retaliatory actions to such changes in trade, banking, monetary and fiscal policies; actions by central banks; actions by financial and securities regulators; actions by environmental, health and safety regulatory agencies, including those related to engine emissions, carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, noise and the effects of climate change; changes to GPS radio frequency bands or their permitted uses; changes in labor and immigration regulations; changes to accounting standards; changes in tax rates, estimates, laws and regulations and company actions related thereto; changes to and compliance with privacy regulations; compliance with U.S. and foreign laws when expanding to new markets and otherwise; and actions by other regulatory bodies.

Other factors that could materially affect results include production, design and technological innovations and difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and prices; the loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights whether through theft, infringement, counterfeiting or otherwise; the availability and prices of strategically sourced materials, components and whole goods; delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain or the loss of liquidity by suppliers; disruptions of infrastructures that support communications, operations or distribution; the failure of suppliers or the company to comply with laws, regulations and company policy pertaining to employment, human rights, health, safety, the environment, anti-corruption, privacy and data protection and other ethical business practices; events that damage the company's reputation or brand; significant investigations, claims, lawsuits or other legal proceedings; start-up of new plants and products; the success of new product initiatives; changes in customer product preferences and sales mix; gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity and speed needed to support technology solutions; oil and energy prices, supplies and volatility; the availability and cost of freight; actions of competitors in the various industries in which the company competes, particularly price discounting; dealer practices especially as to levels of new and used field inventories; changes in demand and pricing for used equipment and resulting impacts on lease residual values; labor relations and contracts; changes in the ability to attract, train and retain qualified personnel; acquisitions and divestitures of businesses; greater than anticipated transaction costs; the integration of new businesses; the failure or delay in closing or realizing anticipated benefits of acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; the implementation of organizational changes; the failure to realize anticipated savings or benefits of cost reduction, productivity, or efficiency efforts; difficulties related to the conversion and implementation of enterprise resource planning systems; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures and other disruptions to the company's and suppliers' information technology infrastructure; changes in company declared dividends and common stock issuances and repurchases; changes in the level and funding of employee retirement benefits; changes in market values of investment assets, compensation, retirement, discount and mortality rates which impact retirement benefit costs; and significant changes in health care costs.

The liquidity and ongoing profitability of John Deere Capital Corporation and other credit subsidiaries depend largely on timely access to capital in order to meet future cash flow requirements, and to fund operations, costs, and purchases of the company's products. If general economic conditions deteriorate or capital markets become more volatile, funding could be unavailable or insufficient. Additionally, customer confidence levels may result in declines in credit applications and increases in delinquencies and default rates, which could materially impact write-offs and provisions for credit losses.

The company's outlook is based upon assumptions relating to the factors described above, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data prepared by government agencies. Such estimates and data are often revised. The company, except as required by law, undertakes no obligation to update or revise its outlook, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise. Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q).

Fourth Quarter 2019 Press Release (in millions of dollars) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

November 3

October 28

%

November 3

October 28

%

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Net sales and revenues:





























Agriculture and turf $ 5,756

$ 5,605

+3

$ 23,666

$ 23,191

+2 Construction and forestry

2,947



2,738

+8



11,220



10,160

+10 Total net sales

8,703



8,343

+4



34,886



33,351

+5 Financial services

971



851

+14



3,621



3,252

+11 Other revenues

222



222







751



755

-1 Total net sales and revenues $ 9,896

$ 9,416

+5

$ 39,258

$ 37,358

+5































Operating profit: *





























Agriculture and turf $ 527

$ 567

-7

$ 2,506

$ 2,816

-11 Construction and forestry

261



295

-12



1,215



868

+40 Financial services

128



201

-36



694



792

-12 Total operating profit

916



1,063

-14



4,415



4,476

-1 Reconciling items **

(90)



(75)

+20



(310)



(381)

-19 Income taxes

(104)



(203)

-49



(852)



(1,727)

-51 Net income attributable to Deere & Company $ 722

$ 785

-8

$ 3,253

$ 2,368

+37





* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.



** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three Months Ended November 3, 2019 and October 28, 2018 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited

2019

2018 Net Sales and Revenues









Net sales $ 8,703

$ 8,343 Finance and interest income

956



844 Other income

237



229 Total

9,896



9,416











Costs and Expenses









Cost of sales

6,735



6,381 Research and development expenses

488



470 Selling, administrative and general expenses

945



899 Interest expense

388



322 Other operating expenses

515



365 Total

9,071



8,437











Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

825



979 Provision for income taxes

104



204 Income of Consolidated Group

721



775 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

1



9 Net Income

722



784 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests







(1) Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company $ 722

$ 785











Per Share Data









Basic $ 2.30

$ 2.45 Diluted $ 2.27

$ 2.42











Average Shares Outstanding









Basic

313.9



320.3 Diluted

317.9



324.7















See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Years Ended November 3, 2019 and October 28, 2018 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited

2019

2018 Net Sales and Revenues









Net sales $ 34,886

$ 33,351 Finance and interest income

3,493



3,107 Other income

879



900 Total

39,258



37,358











Costs and Expenses









Cost of sales

26,792



25,571 Research and development expenses

1,783



1,658 Selling, administrative and general expenses

3,551



3,455 Interest expense

1,466



1,204 Other operating expenses

1,578



1,399 Total

35,170



33,287











Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

4,088



4,071 Provision for income taxes

852



1,727 Income of Consolidated Group

3,236



2,344 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

21



27 Net Income

3,257



2,371 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

4



3 Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company $ 3,253

$ 2,368











Per Share Data









Basic $ 10.28

$ 7.34 Diluted $ 10.15

$ 7.24











Average Shares Outstanding









Basic

316.5



322.6 Diluted

320.6



327.3















See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As of November 3, 2019 and October 28, 2018 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

2019

2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,857

$ 3,904 Marketable securities

581



490 Receivables from unconsolidated affiliates

46



22 Trade accounts and notes receivable - net

5,230



5,004 Financing receivables - net

29,195



27,054 Financing receivables securitized - net

4,383



4,022 Other receivables

1,487



1,736 Equipment on operating leases - net

7,567



7,165 Inventories

5,975



6,149 Property and equipment - net

5,973



5,868 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

215



207 Goodwill

2,917



3,101 Other intangible assets - net

1,380



1,562 Retirement benefits

840



1,298 Deferred income taxes

1,466



808 Other assets

1,899



1,718 Total Assets $ 73,011

$ 70,108











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Liabilities









Short-term borrowings $ 10,784

$ 11,062 Short-term securitization borrowings

4,321



3,957 Payables to unconsolidated affiliates

142



129 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

9,656



10,111 Deferred income taxes

495



556 Long-term borrowings

30,229



27,237 Retirement benefits and other liabilities

5,953



5,751 Total liabilities

61,580



58,803











Redeemable noncontrolling interest

14



14











Stockholders' Equity









Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

11,413



11,288 Noncontrolling interests

4



3 Total stockholders' equity

11,417



11,291 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 73,011

$ 70,108















See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended November 3, 2019 and October 28, 2018 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Net income $ 3,257

$ 2,371 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Provision for credit losses

43



90 Provision for depreciation and amortization

2,019



1,927 Impairment charges

77





Share-based compensation expense

82



84 (Gain) loss on sales of businesses and unconsolidated affiliates

5



(25) Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

9



(26) Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(465)



1,480 Changes in assets and liabilities:









Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales

(869)



(1,531) Inventories

(780)



(1,772) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

46



722 Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

173



(466) Retirement benefits

(233)



(1,026) Other

48



(6) Net cash provided by operating activities

3,412



1,822











Cash Flows from Investing Activities









Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

16,706



15,589 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

89



76 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

1,648



1,483 Proceeds from sales of business and unconsolidated affiliates, net of cash sold

93



156 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(18,873)



(17,013) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired







(5,245) Purchases of marketable securities

(140)



(133) Purchases of property and equipment

(1,120)



(896) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(2,329)



(2,054) Other

2



(139) Net cash used for investing activities

(3,924)



(8,176)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings

(917)



473 Proceeds from long-term borrowings

9,986



8,288 Payments of long-term borrowings

(6,426)



(6,245) Proceeds from issuance of common stock

178



217 Repurchases of common stock

(1,253)



(958) Dividends paid

(943)



(806) Other

(116)



(93) Net cash provided by financing activities

509



876











Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(56)



26











Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(59)



(5,452) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year

4,015



9,467 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year $ 3,956

$ 4,015















See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

(1) Dividends declared and paid on a per share basis were as follows:

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













November 3

October 28

November 3

October 28













2019

2018

2019

2018





































Dividends declared









$ .76

$ .69

$ 3.04

$ 2.58

Dividends paid









$ .76

$ .69

$ 2.97

$ 2.49



(2) The calculation of basic net income per share is based on the average number of shares outstanding. The calculation of diluted net income per share recognizes any dilutive effect of share-based compensation.



(3) In the first quarter of 2019, the Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-18, which amends ASC 230, Statement of Cash Flows. The ASU requires that restricted cash be included with cash and cash equivalents in the statement of cash flows. The ASU was adopted on a retrospective basis. The Company's restricted cash held was as follows in millions of dollars:























































November 3

October 28

October 29



















2019

2018

2017

Equipment operations















$ 21

$ 7

$ 6

Financial services

















78



104



126

Total















$ 99

$ 111

$ 132





The equipment operations' restricted cash relates to miscellaneous operations activities. The financial services' restricted cash relates to securitization of financing receivables. The restricted cash is recorded in other assets in the consolidated balance sheet.



(4) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 5 to the financial statements, "Equipment Operations" include the Company's agriculture and turf operations and construction and forestry operations with "Financial Services" reflected on the equity basis.

(5) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA STATEMENT OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended November 3, 2019 and October 28, 2018 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS*

FINANCIAL SERVICES

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Sales and Revenues





















Net sales $ 8,703

$ 8,343











Finance and interest income

40



56

$ 1,007

$ 870 Other income

267



244



50



54 Total

9,010



8,643



1,057



924























Costs and Expenses





















Cost of sales

6,735



6,381











Research and development expenses

488



470











Selling, administrative and general expenses

840



776



106



125 Interest expense

75



72



323



261 Interest compensation to Financial Services

81



71











Other operating expenses

96



96



498



336 Total

8,315



7,866



927



722























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

695



777



130



202 Provision (credit) for income taxes

64



263



40



(59) Income of Consolidated Group

631



514



90



261























Equity in Income of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates





















Financial Services

90



261











Other

1



9











Total

91



270











Net Income

722



784



90



261 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests







(1)











Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company $ 722

$ 785

$ 90

$ 261



























* Deere & Company with Financial Services on the equity basis.

The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the "Equipment Operations" and "Financial Services" have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENT OF INCOME For the Years Ended November 3, 2019 and October 28, 2018 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS*

FINANCIAL SERVICES

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Sales and Revenues





















Net sales $ 34,886

$ 33,351











Finance and interest income

118



126

$ 3,735

$ 3,311 Other income

881



875



234



249 Total

35,885



34,352



3,969



3,560























Costs and Expenses





















Cost of sales

26,793



25,573











Research and development expenses

1,783



1,658











Selling, administrative and general expenses

3,031



2,935



528



528 Interest expense

256



298



1,234



936 Interest compensation to Financial Services

336



300











Other operating expenses

299



315



1,506



1,298 Total

32,498



31,079



3,268



2,762























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

3,387



3,273



701



798 Provision (credit) for income taxes

689



1,869



163



(142) Income of Consolidated Group

2,698



1,404



538



940























Equity in Income of UnconsolidatedSubsidiaries and Affiliates





















Financial Services

539



942



1



2 Other

20



25











Total

559



967



1



2 Net Income

3,257



2,371



539



942 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

4



3











Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company $ 3,253

$ 2,368

$ 539

$ 942



























* Deere & Company with Financial Services on the equity basis.

The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the "Equipment Operations" and "Financial Services" have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET As of November 3, 2019 and October 28, 2018 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS*

FINANCIAL SERVICES

2019

2018

2019

2018 Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,175

$ 3,195

$ 682

$ 709 Marketable securities

1



8



580



482 Receivables from unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

2,017



1,700











Trade accounts and notes receivable - net

1,482



1,374



5,153



4,906 Financing receivables - net

65



93



29,130



26,961 Financing receivables securitized - net

44



76



4,339



3,946 Other receivables

1,376



1,010



116



776 Equipment on operating leases - net













7,567



7,165 Inventories

5,975



6,149











Property and equipment - net

5,929



5,821



44



47 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

5,326



5,231



16



15 Goodwill

2,917



3,101











Other intangible assets - net

1,380



1,562











Retirement benefits

836



1,241



58



57 Deferred income taxes

1,896



1,503



57



69 Other assets

1,158



1,133



741



587 Total Assets $ 33,577

$ 33,197

$ 48,483

$ 45,720























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













































Liabilities





















Short-term borrowings $ 987

$ 1,434

$ 9,797

$ 9,628 Short-term securitization borrowings

44



75



4,277



3,882 Payables to unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

142



129



1,970



1,678 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

9,232



9,383



1,836



2,056 Deferred income taxes

414



497



568



823 Long-term borrowings

5,415



4,714



24,814



22,523 Retirement benefits and other liabilities

5,912



5,660



94



91 Total liabilities

22,146



21,892



43,356



40,681























Redeemable noncontrolling interest

14



14



































Stockholders' Equity





















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

11,413



11,288



5,127



5,039 Noncontrolling interests

4



3











Total stockholders' equity

11,417



11,291



5,127



5,039 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 33,577

$ 33,197

$ 48,483

$ 45,720



























* Deere & Company with Financial Services on the equity basis.

The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the "Equipment Operations" and "Financial Services" have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended November 3, 2019 and October 28, 2018 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS*

FINANCIAL SERVICES

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Net income $ 3,257

$ 2,371

$ 539

$ 942 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Provision for credit losses

14



39



29



51 Provision for depreciation and amortization

1,015



974



1,135



1,077 Impairment charges













77





(Gain) loss on sales of businesses and unconsolidated affiliates

5



(25)











Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

(102)



(503)



(2)



(2) Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(222)



1,504



(243)



(24) Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Trade receivables and Equipment Operations' financing receivables

(142)



(239)











Inventories

(102)



(917)











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

13



793



163



120 Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(355)



103



528



(569) Retirement benefits

(235)



(985)



2



(41) Other

54



166



190



88 Net cash provided by operating activities

3,200



3,281



2,418



1,642























Cash Flows from Investing Activities





















Collections of receivables (excluding trade and wholesale)













18,190



17,032 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

12



11



77



65 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases













1,648



1,483 Proceeds from sales of business and unconsolidated affiliates, net of cash sold

93



156











Cost of receivables acquired (excluding trade and wholesale)













(20,321)



(18,778) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired







(5,245)











Purchases of marketable securities

(3)









(137)



(133) Purchases of property and equipment

(1,118)



(893)



(2)



(3) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired













(3,246)



(3,209) Increase in investment in Financial Services

(8)

















Increase in trade and wholesale receivables













(935)



(1,222) Other

35



17



5



(95) Net cash used for investing activities

(989)



(5,954)



(4,721)



(4,860)























Cash Flows from Financing Activities





















Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings

(149)



16



(768)



457 Change in intercompany receivables/payables

(305)



(748)



305



748 Proceeds from long-term borrowings

1,348



149



8,638



8,139 Payments of long-term borrowings

(972)



(163)



(5,454)



(6,082) Proceeds from issuance of common stock

178



217











Repurchases of common stock

(1,253)



(958)











Capital investment from Equipment Operations













8





Dividends paid

(943)



(806)



(427)



(464) Other

(79)



(60)



(38)



(32) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(2,175)



(2,353)



2,264



2,766























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(42)



54



(14)



(28)























Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(6)



(4,972)



(53)



(480) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year

3,202



8,174



813



1,293 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year $ 3,196

$ 3,202

$ 760

$ 813



























* Deere & Company with Financial Services on the equity basis.

The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the "Equipment Operations" and "Financial Services" have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

Deere & Company Other Financial Information







































For the Twelve Months Ended Equipment Operations* Agriculture and Turf Construction and Forestry*

November 3 October 28 November 3 October 28 November 3 October 28 Dollars in millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 34,886

$ 33,351

$ 23,666

$ 23,191

$ 11,220

$ 10,160

Net Sales - excluding Wirtgen $ 31,693

$ 30,324

$ 23,666

$ 23,191

$ 8,027

$ 7,133

Average Identifiable Assets



































With Inventories at LIFO $ 20,761

$ 19,701

$ 10,748

$ 10,219

$ 10,013

$ 9,482

With Inventories at LIFO - excluding Wirtgen $ 14,460

$ 13,566

$ 10,748

$ 10,219

$ 3,712

$ 3,347

With Inventories at Standard Cost $ 22,139

$ 20,959

$ 11,860

$ 11,233

$ 10,279

$ 9,726

With Inventories at Standard Cost - excluding Wirtgen $ 15,838

$ 14,825

$ 11,860

$ 11,233

$ 3,978

$ 3,592

Operating Profit $ 3,721

$ 3,684

$ 2,506

$ 2,816

$ 1,215

$ 868

Operating Profit - excluding Wirtgen $ 3,378

$ 3,568

$ 2,506

$ 2,816

$ 872

$ 752

Percent of Net Sales - excluding Wirtgen

10.7 %

11.8 %

10.6 %

12.1 %

10.9 %

10.5 % Operating Return on Assets - excluding Wirtgen



































With Inventories at LIFO - excluding Wirtgen

23.4 %

26.3 %

23.3 %

27.6 %

23.5 %

22.5 % With Inventories at Standard Cost - excluding Wirtgen

21.3 %

24.1 %

21.1 %

25.1 %

21.9 %

20.9 % SVA Cost of Assets - excluding Wirtgen $ (1,900)

$ (1,778)

$ (1,423)

$ (1,347)

$ (477)

$ (431)

SVA - excluding Wirtgen $ 1,478

$ 1,790

$ 1,083

$ 1,469

$ 395

$ 321







































For the Twelve Months Ended Financial Services

























November 3 October 28























Dollars in millions 2019 2018**























Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company $ 539

$ 942

























Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company - Tax Adjusted





$ 530

























Average Equity $ 5,040

$ 4,832

























Average Equity - Tax Adjusted





$ 4,793

























Return on Equity

10.7 %

19.5 %























Return on Equity - Tax Adjusted







11.1 %























Operating Profit $ 694

$ 792

























Average Equity $ 5,040

$ 4,793

























Cost of Equity $ (657)

$ (722)

























SVA $ 37

$ 70



























The Company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The Company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the Company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity (15 percent in 2018). The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.

* On December 1, 2017, the Company acquired the stock and certain assets of substantially all of Wirtgen Group Holding GmbH's operations (Wirtgen), the leading manufacturer worldwide of road building equipment. Wirtgen is included in the construction and forestry segment. Wirtgen is excluded from the metrics above.

** The 2018 SVA calculation was adjusted for certain effects of U.S. Tax Reform legislation enacted on December 22, 2017 due to the significant discrete income tax benefit in 2018. The 2019 SVA is calculated with unadjusted U.S. GAAP information.

