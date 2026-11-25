(RTTNews) - Agriculture equipment maker Deere & Co. (DE) reported Wednesday that net profit for the fourth quarter edged down 1 percent from last year, due to lower revenues on a double-digit drop in net sales in two of its operating segments amid lower shipment volumes and higher provision for credit losses. The company also initiated its net income guidance for the full-year 2027.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Deere shares are trading at $600.00, down $13.95 or 2.27 percent.

"Our results are structurally stronger compared with the same point in the last cycle, and we delivered them while sustaining investments and continuing to return capital to shareholders. Those investments are paying off for our customers, as digital engagement and technology utilization continue to expand," said John May, chairman and CEO.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Deere of $1.05 billion or $3.89 per share, compared to $1.07 million or $3.93 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Results for the prior period were impacted by $383 million of tariff recoveries in 2026.

Worldwide net sales and revenues for the quarter edged down 2 percent to $12.12 billion from $12.39 billion in the same quarter last year. Net sales were $10.51 billion, down from $10.58 billion a year ago.

Production & Precision Agriculture segment net sales declined 15 percent to $4.02 billion, due to lower shipment volumes.

Financial Services segment net income declined 11 percent to $1.38 billion from last year, due to unfavorable financing spreads, the impact of a lower average portfolio, and a higher provision for credit losses.

Small Agriculture & Turf segment net sales increased 10 percent to $2.70 billion from last year, and Construction & Forestry segment net sales were up 12 percent to $3.79 billion from last year, both due to higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects net income attributable to the company in a range of $4.50 billion to $5.25 billion, reflecting evolving conditions across key end markets.

The company noted that the outlook includes an estimated one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $0.25 to $0.40 billion associated with a voluntary lump-sum payment option for certain U.S. salaried retirees.

"As we enter fiscal 2027, we're seeing early signs of improvement in large agriculture, led by North America. Given continued uncertainty in key end markets, our outlook reflects a wider range of outcomes," added May.

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