Deerfield and Grand Lodge Ownership Transition

OMAHA, Neb. and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immanuel Communities and Lifespace Communities, both not-for-profit owners and operators of continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), reached a mutual agreement to transfer ownership and management of Lifespace's Des Moines, IA., and Lincoln, Neb.-based campuses into Immanuel's family of retirement living communities. Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed at this time.

Lifespace's Deerfield and Grand Lodge at the Preserve communities will officially join the Immanuel family in Q3 of 2021. The Deerfield and the Grand Lodge campuses will add a combined 349 apartments with a care level mix of independent living, assisted living, memory care, residential care, and skilled-nursing and long-term care to Immanuel's portfolio of continuing care retirement communities.

Lifespace and Immanuel are committed to providing transparency, exceptional service and support to their residents, team members, and communities as part of a smooth transition.

Deerfield and Grand Lodge at the Preserve are strong fits for Immanuel as it continues to strengthen its Midwest presence in Iowa and Nebraska. The opportunity to welcome Deerfield and Grand Lodge into its family augments Immanuel's regional focus in Nebraska and Iowa while extending more opportunities to serve team members and residents in these regions.

"We're excited and humbled by the opportunity to strengthen our commitment to Lincoln and Des Moines and welcome these communities to the Immanuel family," said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. "Immanuel and Lifespace hold similar values in caring for the health, safety, and wellbeing of seniors, team members and their families. We're honored to strengthen our roots in Nebraska and Iowa as we continue our commitment and mission of Christ-centered service."

Building on Gurley's comments, Lifespace President & CEO Jesse Jantzen said, "Immanuel is an ideal organization to carry on the foundation of excellent resident and team member experiences that Lifespace has created together with Deerfield and Grand Lodge at the Preserve. As we sustainably grow our mission in other areas, we confidently and comfortably entrust the wellbeing of residents and team members to Immanuel's outstanding earned reputation across the region."

About Immanuel Communities

Immanuel owns and operates 16, 55+ active living, independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on nine campuses; three Immanuel Pathways PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation which supports residents, participants and employees; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation that extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel's service centered mission. Learn more at Immanuel.com.

About Lifespace Communities

Lifespace Communities, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is a not-for-profit organization proudly serving older adults for more than 40 years. Founded in 1976, Lifespace Communities has grown to own and operate 15 continuing care retirement communities in eight states, serving more than 5,100 residents and employing more than 3,900 team members. For more information about Lifespace and its communities, visit LifespaceCommunities.com.

