Deerwalk Selected as a UBA Top Solution Provider for Healthcare Analytics and Reporting

BOSTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deerwalk, Inc., is an innovative population health management, data management, and healthcare analytics software company. United Benefit Advisors (UBA) is the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, helping employers find solutions that can control benefit costs and still provide options that will attract and retain the best workforce. Each year, UBA reviews and selects vendors to connect with employers, or "UBA Partners."

"We are excited to announce that, following a year-long market assessment, UBA has selected Deerwalk as an endorsed provider and Strategic Alliance for reporting and analytics for UBA Partners," said Brian Leighton, Senior Director of Strategic Solutions at UBA.

This designation means the organizations that partner with UBA now have access to preferred pricing for Deerwalk's healthcare data management, analytics, and reporting platform, Deerwalk Plan Analytics. This cloud-based analytics platform helps organizations navigate their clients on the route to total wellness, with the ability to analyze, manage, and report on the health of their populations, all the way down to the individual member level. The incorporation of Elasticsearch technology and the unique data architecture underlying the Deerwalk platform allow for the unearthing of correlations across all relevant data types (e.g., member engagement, program participation, wellness and HRA, onsite clinic EMRs, workers' compensation, disability, and social determinants of health), granting decision-makers access to insights from which to construct meaningful strategies for a multitude of use cases.

Deerwalk's Chief Growth Officer, Tim Huke, stated, "Beyond the flexibility provided by our platform architecture, a key reason Deerwalk was selected is due to our ability to develop and deliver new features and functionality to clients at a rapid pace, made possible by our adherence to agile software development methodology and commitment to monthly application releases. This helps ensure that UBA Partners have access to the most advanced data analytics tools available, not only to meet their needs now, but as their analytics and reporting needs evolve in the years ahead. We are proud to have been selected as a 'top solution provider' and look forward to a long and successful relationship with UBA and its partner firms."

To learn more about Deerwalk Plan Analytics, visit info.deerwalk.com/demorequest or reach out to Tim Huke, Chief Growth Officer at Deerwalk, at (949) 233-4908 or thuke@deerwalk.com.

Additional information is available on the UBA Wisdom Network, where you can access related content and links to important updates.

About Deerwalk, Inc.

Deerwalk is an innovative population health management, data management, and healthcare analytics software company based in Lexington, Massachusetts. Founded in 2010, Deerwalk is privately held with over 300 employees worldwide, including a technology campus in Kathmandu, Nepal. Deerwalk partners with industry leaders responsible for making decisions for the health of a population to optimize costs and improve the quality of care. Deerwalk offers a complete population health management suite built on a foundation of data integrity that delivers reliable data insights and actionable intelligence. To learn more, visit https://www.deerwalk.com.

