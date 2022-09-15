DefenAge Announces Peer-Review Clinical Study Validating Efficacy of DefenAge® Body Cream Containing Defensin-Molecules

Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology Demonstrates High Performance of 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream in Global Skin Improvement



CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® Skincare , manufacturer and distributor of revolutionary, evidence-based, anti-aging products, is proud to announce the results of a new comprehensive clinical study of the line's 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream with Age-Repair Defensins®.

Proprietary to DefenAge, Defensin-molecules are capable of reactivating latent LGR6 stem cells in the basal layer of skin. When applied topically, these molecules can reduce visible signs of skin aging (including the loss of hydration and elasticity) and visibly increase skin thickness, concludes the peer-review article entitled "Impact of Defensins-Containing Body Cream on Skin Composition" and published by the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

With just one year on the market, the 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream is changing the way the beauty industry approaches body care. Recently named 'Best-in-Class Body' by Good Housekeeping's prestigious Beauty Awards, the Defensins-infused hand and body cream provides the skin with the most powerful age-reversal skincare technology available today.

The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology study corroborates the high-performance of the multi-pillar formulation, which addresses all key areas of caring for body skin, including global anti-aging via defensin-molecules, repairing the skin moisturization barrier and hydration, and reducing inflammation. In this open label, single arm clinical study, subjects reported significant improvement across all subjective skin domains and objective measurements demonstrated improvement in cosmetic skin architecture, including visible improvement in elasticity, hydration, and appearance of skin thickness when the body cream was applied daily for six weeks.

Clinical investigator and principal author of the article Kristen Echanique, MD shares, "Use of a Defensin-containing topical body cream resulted in the dramatic improvement in multiple skin qualities on challenging body areas including the hands, forearms, elbows, and knees. The stimulation of collagen and improvements seen in viscoelasticity and skin hydration were remarkable. Study participants also reported subjective improvements in dryness and discomfort, and in the appearance of the skin's roughness, wrinkling, redness, age spots, and pigmentation."

Like all DefenAge products, the 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream is formulated with enhanced clean beauty and safety standards in mind and complies with DefenAge's ban on any human- or animal- derived ingredients, cells or their parts, or media collected from living cells.

To celebrate the study, DefenAge is offering a BOGO 65% OFF special on the full size 10 Luxe Hand and Body Cream for a limited time from now until October 17th, 2022.

About DefenAge®:

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

