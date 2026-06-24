Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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24.06.2026 14:30:00
Defense Is the Story of 2026. Here Are 2 Stocks to Own All Year.
While hostilities with Iran seem to be cooling -- for the time being -- most people will agree that it's only a matter of time before the next military conflict occurs. For investors, this has raised questions about America's military preparedness and which defense contractors are supporting the United States in its efforts to maintain military superiority.But with so many companies to consider, investors may feel overwhelmed. Fortunately, two stocks stand out as prime opportunities right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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