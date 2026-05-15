Lockheed Martin Aktie
WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094
|
15.05.2026 12:00:00
Defense Stock Face-Off: Northrop Grumman vs. Lockheed Martin -- Which Is the Better Buy Right Now?
Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) are huge contractors that sit at the center of the aerospace and defense industries. Their shares have fallen by more than 20% during the past three months, despite the war in Iran and rising tensions in the Middle East.Investors have pivoted away from pure-play aerospace and defense companies toward those with diverse revenue streams that include industrial and information technology exposure, such as Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) and General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). The chief reason for the drop for Northrop and Lockheed, though, is that the two are heavily tied to huge, fixed-price development programs. Both companies, though, are profitable, pay solid dividends, and remain good long-term investments. Which of these two is the better defense stock? Let's see.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!