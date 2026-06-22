Lockheed Martin Aktie

Lockheed Martin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.06.2026 09:05:00

Defense Stock Showdown: SpaceX vs. Lockheed Martin -- Which Is the Smarter Long-Term Buy?

There's far more to warfare than guns and missiles. So, when thinking about defense stocks, it's important to look at every angle. On one side are traditional defense contractors, such as Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), which develops and sells various weapons systems, vehicles, and other technologies to the United States government and its allies.On the other side is Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX for short. SpaceX doesn't sell weapons, but artificial intelligence (AI) and rocket launches are paramount to defending the United States moving forward. The federal government accounted for approximately a fifth of SpaceX's total revenue in 2025.It's hard not to like SpaceX's advantages in space and AI, arguably the greatest opportunities ahead for the defense industry. But which stock is the smarter long-term buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lockheed Martin Corp.

mehr Nachrichten