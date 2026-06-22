Lockheed Martin Aktie
WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094
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22.06.2026 09:05:00
Defense Stock Showdown: SpaceX vs. Lockheed Martin -- Which Is the Smarter Long-Term Buy?
There's far more to warfare than guns and missiles. So, when thinking about defense stocks, it's important to look at every angle. On one side are traditional defense contractors, such as Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), which develops and sells various weapons systems, vehicles, and other technologies to the United States government and its allies.On the other side is Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX for short. SpaceX doesn't sell weapons, but artificial intelligence (AI) and rocket launches are paramount to defending the United States moving forward. The federal government accounted for approximately a fifth of SpaceX's total revenue in 2025.It's hard not to like SpaceX's advantages in space and AI, arguably the greatest opportunities ahead for the defense industry. But which stock is the smarter long-term buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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