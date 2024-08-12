DeFi Technologies Subsidiary Valour Inc. Announces Rebalancing of the Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 (VDAB10) and the STOXX Bitcoin Suisse Index

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company” or "DeFi Technologies”) ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) ( OTC: DEFTF ), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance ("DeFi”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Valour Inc. ("Valour”), a leading issuer of exchange traded products ("ETPs”) that provide simplified access to digital assets, has rebalanced its Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 ("VDAB10”) EUR and SEK baskets, effective August 1, 2024. This rebalancing reflects the latest shifts in the digital asset landscape, with Solana ("SOL”) seeing a notable increase in its allocation from 9.85% to 12.13%.



The VDAB10 ETP tracks the performance of the top 10 largest digital assets based on market capitalization, with a cap of 30% for any one constituent. The constituents remain the same, ensuring VDAB10 continues to represent the current composition of the digital assets market. The new weights are as follows:

Bitcoin (BTC): 30%

Ethereum (ETH): 30%

Binance Coin (BNB): 12.30%

Solana (SOL): 12.13%

XRP (XRP): 5.07%

Dogecoin (DOGE): 2.73%

Toncoin (TON): 2.53%

Cardano (ADA): 2.14%

Avalanche (AVAX): 1.64%

Shiba Inu (SHIB): 1.45%

For July, the VDAB10 SEK recorded a performance increase of 6.77%, and the VDAB10 EUR rose by 4.53%.

In addition, Valour Inc. announces the quarterly rebalancing of the STOXX Bitcoin Suisse Index, effective June 21, 2024. The new weights for this basket are:

Bitcoin (BTC): 30%

Ethereum (ETH): 30%

Solana (SOL): 18.43%

XRP (XRP): 6.95%

Cardano (ADA): 3.83%

Avalanche (AVAX): 3.43%

Chainlink (LINK): 2.62%

Tron (TRX): 2.37%

Polygon (MATIC): 1.56%

Cosmos (ATOM): 0.81%

The inclusion of Solana in the STOXX Bitcoin Suisse Index is a significant milestone. Loris Voneschen, Head of Index Business at Bitcoin Suisse, commented, "We are pleased to announce the inclusion of Solana in the STOXX Digital Asset Blue Chip Index, acknowledging its exceptional on-chain metrics driven by recent adoption. To qualify for the Index, protocols must outperform sector peers across all metrics defined by the rigorous, rule-based methodology, incorporating the Bitcoin Suisse Global Crypto Taxonomy.”

For July, the STOXX Bitcoin Suisse Index showed a performance increase of 7.76%.

These updates underscore Valour’s commitment to offering transparent, rule-based ETPs that meet the evolving needs and interests of investors, further affirming Valour Inc.’s role in enabling retail and institutional investors to access digital assets simply and securely through their traditional bank accounts.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) ( OTC: DEFTF ) is a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of experts with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, we are committed to revolutionising the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem. Join DeFi Technologies’ digital community on LinkedIn and Twitter , and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/

About Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour”) issues exchange traded products ("ETPs”) that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies Inc. ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) ( OTC: DEFTF ).

In addition to their novel physical backed digital asset platform, which includes 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Carbon Neutral ETP, 1Valour Ethereum Physical Staking , and 1Valour Internet Computer Physical Staking , Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour’s existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Near ( NEAR ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ), Binance ( BNB ), Ripple ( XRP ), Toncoin ( TON ), Internet Computer ( ICP ), Chainlink ( LINK ), Core ( CORE ), Enjin ( ENJ ), Valour Bitcoin Staking ( BTC ), Bitcoin Carbon Neutral ( BTCN ), Hedera ( HBAR ), Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 ( VDAB10 ) and 1Valour STOXX Bitcoin Suisse Digital Asset Blue Chip ETPs with low management fees. Valour’s flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee free. For more information on Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates and financial information, visit valour.com .

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the composition of the VDAB10; performance of the VDAB10; investor interest and confidence in digital assets; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by the Company and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour exchange traded products by exchanges; growth and development of decentralised finance and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralised finance and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE CBOE CANADA EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

