04.02.2022 03:00:00

DeFiant platform is an Ethereum launch pad, revolutionizing the DeFi space!

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiant Investments announced their token project launch pad, a platform for existing and newer token projects. DeFiant launchpad is the most innovative and functional CaaS (Contracts as a Service) platform.

DeFiant-Platform-Logo

DeFiant launchpad is the most innovative and functional CaaS (Contracts as a Service) platform.

This is all due to its functionality and low network fees! They offer a new way for crypto projects to take their ideas and turn them into reality. Holders of these projects can now receive Ethereum rewards via their proprietary dApp or auto BNB rewards.

Features and benefits of DeFiant Launchpad include.

Superior Functionality

Rug-free Ecosystem

Lower networks fees (50-60% lower than the competition)

Customized dApp to collect Ethereum Rewards

A determined & dedicated team that wants to help projects succeed

DeFiant Launchpad is now taking project applications.

For more information on Defiant, visit www.defiantplatform.com.

DeFiant will also be attending the Delray Beach Crypto Conference & Networking Event Thursday Feb 24th 20226:30-9:30 PM EST.

For Tickets please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cryptocurrency-conference-networking-of-delray-beach-phase-7-tickets-254493064607

Media Contact:
Craig Brodsky
cryptoxcraig@defiantplatform.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defiant-platform-is-an-ethereum-launch-pad-revolutionizing-the-defi-space-301475418.html

SOURCE DeFiant Investment

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen