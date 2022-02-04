|
04.02.2022 03:00:00
DeFiant platform is an Ethereum launch pad, revolutionizing the DeFi space!
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiant Investments announced their token project launch pad, a platform for existing and newer token projects. DeFiant launchpad is the most innovative and functional CaaS (Contracts as a Service) platform.
This is all due to its functionality and low network fees! They offer a new way for crypto projects to take their ideas and turn them into reality. Holders of these projects can now receive Ethereum rewards via their proprietary dApp or auto BNB rewards.
Features and benefits of DeFiant Launchpad include.
Superior Functionality
Rug-free Ecosystem
Lower networks fees (50-60% lower than the competition)
Customized dApp to collect Ethereum Rewards
A determined & dedicated team that wants to help projects succeed
DeFiant Launchpad is now taking project applications.
For more information on Defiant, visit www.defiantplatform.com.
DeFiant will also be attending the Delray Beach Crypto Conference & Networking Event Thursday Feb 24th 20226:30-9:30 PM EST.
For Tickets please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cryptocurrency-conference-networking-of-delray-beach-phase-7-tickets-254493064607
Media Contact:
Craig Brodsky
cryptoxcraig@defiantplatform.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defiant-platform-is-an-ethereum-launch-pad-revolutionizing-the-defi-space-301475418.html
SOURCE DeFiant Investment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.